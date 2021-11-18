Boys
Composite Rankings
Rank Team 1st Points
1, Jesuit (10) 100
2, Catholic-BR 90
3, Ruston 80
4, Brother Martin 65
5, Teurlings Catholic 58
6, Mandeville 45
7, Belle Chasse 37
8, Zachary 23
9, Holy Cross 16
10, St. Michael 12
Others receiving votes: Parkway, Dunham, Christ Episcopal, Byrd.
Girls
Composite Rankings
Rank Team 1st Points
1, St. Joseph's (10) 100
2, Ruston 90
3, Dominican 80
4, Episcopal 57
5, Vandebilt 54
6, E.D. White 49
7, Mt. Carmel 36
8, St. Martins 16
9, Newman 15
10, St. Michael 13
Others receiving votes: Sacred Heart-New Orleans, Mandeville, Christ Episcopal, Teurlings Catholic, Byrd.