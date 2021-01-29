BOYS BASKETBALL
Lafayette High 67, Barbe 52
Eunice 52, North Vermilion 51
St. Thomas More 59, Carencro 30
Northside 77, Westgate 59
Beau Chene 78, Acadiana 47
Livonia 70, Cecilia 59
Crowley 57, Erath 33
Ascension Episcopal 65, Jeanerette 42
Ville Platte 82, Pine Prairie 35
Kaplan 64, South Cameron 43
Delcambre 42, Catholic-NI 37
Franklin 69, Centerville 54
North Central 65, Opelousas Catholic 50
Sacred Heart-VP 44, St. Edmund 38
Central Catholic 54, Highland Baptist 44
Vermilion Catholic 92, Covenant Christian 34
Bell City 54, Midland 53
Lacassine 55, ESA 52
Grand Lake 81, Midland 50
BARBE (52) D. Sinegal 4, E. Marque 3, J. Richmond 5, J. Barry 13, K. Joseph 10, J. Gradney 11, J. Sam 2. Totals: 16 (4) 6-10.
LAFAYETTE HIGH (67) M. Spencer 2, B. Duffy 4, JM Lege 8, J. Jackson 4, J. Sinegal 22, K. Delahoussaye 26. Totals: 25 (2) 11-16.
Barbe 10 12 11 14 - 52
Lafayette High 14 16 21 16 - 67
3-pointers - BAR: Marque 3, Barry 1, Joseph 1; LHS: Delahoussaye 2. Total Fouls: BAR 16, LHS 12.
NORTHSIDE (77) Z. McCoy 25, J. Moore 15, J. Thomas 15, J. Johnnie 6, E. Prejean 5, T. Harris 4, T. Savoy 3, J. Barfield 2, J. Dugas 2. Totals: 25-52 (6-11) 21-31.
WESTGATE (59) J. Jacob 17, D. Williams 12, D. Lewis 8, K. Joseph 6, K. Dugas 6, Z. Landry 5, D. Latulas 3, J. Allen 1, T. Sam 1. Totals: 22-70 (1-21) 14-31.
Northside 25 18 14 20 - 77
Westgate 17 15 9 18 - 59
3-pointers - NOR: McCoy 2, Moore 3, Prejean 1; WEST: Joseph 1. Total Fouls: NOR 24, WEST 25.
NORTH CENTRAL (65) Derion Levegne 18, Reginald Stoner 11, Derrick Tezeno 22, Aaron Johnson 5, Mckenzie Savoy 7. Totals: 19 (7) 5-14.
OPELOUSAS CATHOLIC (50) Kameron Levier 2, Markaas Daugherty 3, Keon Coleman 18, Mark Collins 4, Caleb Rubin 9, Kevin Wiltz 9. Totals: 15 (1) 15-19.
North Central 14 20 16 15 - 65
Opelousas Catholic 9 15 10 16 - 50
3-pointers - NC: Stoner 1, Tezeno 4, Johnson 1, Savoy 1; OC: Wiltz 1. Total Fouls: NC 17, OC 16.
CARENCRO (30) Dylan Paddio 2, Davante Lewis 3, Kyron Jackson 8, Trevon Harding 2, Dmari Francis 4, Varhavous Narcisse 6, Ty Mayfield 2, Javon Henry 3. Totals: 11 (1) 5-10.
ST. THOMAS MORE (59) Thomas Courillon 2, Jaden Shelvin 21, Carter Domingue 15, Evan Comeaux 3, Bryce Boullion 10, Jaxon Moncla 5, Ellis Mayeaux 2, Nick Beckwith 2. Totals: 18 (5) 9-16.
Carencro 8 8 8 6 - 30
St. Thomas More 14 16 17 12 - 59
3-pointers - CAR: Lewis 1; STM: Shelvin 1, Domingue 3, Moncla 1. Total Fouls: CAR 14, STM 12.
CATHOLIC-NI (37) Luke Lissard 2, KK Reno 12, Hiram Eugene 2, Russell Davis 2, Trace Williams 15, Kylen Chretien 4. Totals: 11 (5) 0-2.
DELCAMBRE (42) Jaxon Wiggins 10, Thomas Jones 11, Kaleb Comeaux 9, Caylond Torres 12. Totals: 9 (3) 18-20.
Carholic-NI 7 7 8 15 - 37
Delcambre 12 11 6 13 - 42
3-pointers - CATH: Reno 2, Williams 3; DEL: Wiggins 3. Total Fouls: CATH 15, DEL 7.
Late Boxes
Lafayette High 72, Rayne 51
RAYNE (51) R. Price 2, D. Cormier 8, T. Colomb 21, J. Cole 7, D. Mouton 6, R. Freeman 4, P. Guillory 3. Totals: 16 (4) 7-14.
LAFAYETTE HIGH (72) M. Spencer 4, B. Duffy 5, JM Lege 14, D. Jones 2, J. Sinegal 12, K. Delahoussaye 31, J. Jackson 4. Totals: 29 (2) 4-10.
Rayne 8 22 12 9 - 51
Lafayette High 23 18 11 20 - 72
3-pointers - RAY: Cormier 2, Colomb 1, Guillory 1; LHS: Duffy 1, Delahoussaye 1. Total Fouls: RAY 13, LHS 16.
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Carencro at Westgate, Notre Dame at Northside Christian, Lacassine at Bell City.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Barbe, Comeaux at New Iberia, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Southside at Sam Houston.
4-4A - Eunice at LaGrange, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Rayne.
5-4A - Cecilia at St. Thomas More, Teurlings at Family Christian.
6-4A - Beau Chene at Opelousas, Breaux Bridge at Livonia, Cecilia at St. Thomas More.
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte.
6-3A - Abbeville at Erath, Crowley at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan.
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh, Port Barre at North Vermilion.
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Franklin, Houma Christian at Loreauville, West St. Mary at Jeanerette.
5-1A - North Central at Catholic-PC, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart, St. Edmund at Westminster.
8-1A - Highland at Centerville, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic, Hanson at Covenant Christian.
7-B - JS Clark at Episcopal of Acadiana, Hathaway at Midland.
6-C - Hackberry at Johnson Bayou, South Cameron at Starks.
Wednesday’s Games
Ascension Episcopal at Teurlings.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Southside 59, New Iberia 37
Acadiana 55, Beau Chene 41
Northside 54, Westgate 20
Church Point 39, Mamou 19
Lafayette Christian 67, Welsh 31
Ascension Episcopal 39, Jeanerette 8
Delcambre 60, Catholic-NI 45
St. Edmund 38, Sacred Heart-VP 17
Opelousas Catholic 41, North Central 34
Catholic-PC 45, Westminster 41
Highland Baptist 53, Central Catholic 43
Hanson 69, Centerville 35
Bell City 54, Midland 32
SCHEDULES
Monday’s Games
Westgate at Carencro, Lacassine at Bell City.
Tuesday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at Barbe, New Iberia at Comeaux, Sulphur at Lafayette High, Southside at Sam Houston,
4-4A - Eunice at LaGrange, Port Barre at North Vermilion, Washington-Marion at Rayne,
5-4A - Northside at Teurlings, Denham Spring at St. Thomas More,
6-4A - Beau Chene at Opelousas, Breaux Bridge at Livonia,
5-3A - Pine Prairie at Church Point, Mamou at Iota, Northwest at Ville Platte,
6-3A - Abbeville at Erath, Crowley at St. Martinville, David Thibodaux at Kaplan,
6-2A - Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh, Port Barre ar North Vermilion,
7-2A - Catholic-NI at Ascension, Delcambre at Franklin,
5-1A - North Central at Catholic-PC, St. Edmund at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at Sacred Heart-VP.
8-1A - Highland Baptist at Centerville, Hanson at Covenant Christian, Central Catholic at Vermilion Catholic.
7-B - Hathaway at Midland