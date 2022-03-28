BASEBALL
Tuesday’s Schedule
Acadiana at Southside, Comeaux at Sam Houston, Lafayette at New Iberia, Barbe at Sulphur, Washington-Marion at Eunice, Rayne at North Vermilion, Carencro at Westgate, Northside at St. Thomas More, Beau Chene at Cecilia, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Abbeville at Crowley, David Thibodaux at Erath, Kaplan at St. Martinville, Ascension Episcopal at Delcambre, Loreauville at Catholic-NI, Franklin at West St. Mary, Jeanerette at Houma Christian, Central at Lafayette Christian, Central Catholic at Ascension Catholic, St. John at Highland Baptist, Lacassine at Bell City.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Eunice at Washington-Marion, Jeanerette at Northside, Crowley at Plaquemine, Vermilion Catholic at Erath, Notre Dame at Ascension Episcopal.
Thursday’s Schedule
Acadiana at New Iberia, Barbe at Southside, Comeaux at Sulphur, Lafayette at Sam Houston, Welsh at Eunice, North Vermilion at Rayne, Westgate at Carencro, Teurlings at Notre Dame, Cecilia at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Vermilion Catholic, Lake Arthur at Opelousas, Ville Platte at Church Point, Pine Prairie at Iota, Northwest at Mamou, Crowley at Abbeville, Erath at David Thibodaux, St. Martinville at Kaplan, Ascension Episcopal at Houma Christian, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at Loreauville, Franklin at Jeanerette, Central Catholic at St. John, Bell City at Lacassine, Hackberry at Northside Christian.
Friday’s Schedule
Breaux Bridge at Carencro, Opelousas at Northside, Church Point at Beau Chene, Gueydan at Kaplan, University High at Lafayette Christian, Episcopal of Acadiana at Centerville.
Saturday’s Schedule
New Iberia at Acadiana, Southside at Barbe, Sulphur at Comeaux, Sam Houston at Lafayette, Brusly at Eunice, Notre Dame at North Vermilion, Cecilia at Carencro, Catholic-NI at St. Thomas More, Loreauville at Teurlings, Hanson at Westgate, Beau Chene at Church Point, Delcambre at Erath, St. Martinville at Episcopal of Acadiana, Loranger at Ascension Episcopal, Lafayette Christian at Berwick, Highland Baptist at Northside Christian, Anacoco at Vermilion Catholic.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday’s Schedule
Sulphur at Acadiana, Southside at Barbe, Comeaux at Lafayette, St. Martinville at New Iberia, Eunice at Westminster, Rayne at LaGrange, Washington-Marion at North Vermilion, Carencro at Crowley, St. Thomas More at Sam Houston, Opelousas at Beau Chene, Breaux Bridge at Livonia, Iota at Church Point, Mamou at Ville Platte, Abbeville at Franklin, Erath at Kaplan, Lafayette Christian at Notre Dame, Lake Arthur at Welsh, Jeanerette at Ascension Episcopal, Delcambre at Catholic-NI, West St. Mary at Houma Christian, Catholic-PC at Sacred Heart, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Hanson at Central Catholic, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Northside Christian at Starks.
Wednesday’s Schedule
Kaplan at Teurlings, Westgate at Breaux Bridge, Opelousas at Northwest, Church Point at Iota, West St. Mary at Abbeville.
Thursday’s Schedule
Acadiana at Lafayette, Barbe at New Iberia, Southside at Comeaux, Sulphur at Sam Houston, North Vermilion at Eunice, Washington-Marion at LaGrange, Beau Chene at Carencro, Breaux Bridge at Abbeville, Opelousas Catholic at Cecilia, Opelousas at David Thibodaux, Church Point at Northwest, Ville Platte at Iota, Pine Prairie at Mamou, Erath at St. Edmund, Sacred Heart at Kaplan, Lake Arthur at Lafayette Christian, Notre Dame at Port Barre, Ascension Episcopal at West St. Mary, Catholic-NI at Franklin, Loreauville at Delcambre, Houma Christian at Jeanerette, Centerville at Vermilion Catholic, Central Catholic at Covenant Christian, Highland Baptist at Hanson, Northside Christian at Hackberry.
Friday’s Schedule
Westgate at Rayne, Teurlings at Opelousas Catholic, Northside Christian at David Thibodaux, Ascension Episcopal at Erath, Kaplan at Holden, Loreauville at Live Oak.
Saturday’s Schedule
Kinder at North Vermilion, Brusly at St. Thomas More, Denham at Cecilia, Church Point at St. Edmund.