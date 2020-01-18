With two of the state's premier goalkeepers on opposite sides of the field, it wasn't a surprise that St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic's girls soccer teams engaged in a low-scoring match Friday.
Senior goalkeepers Paityn Gautreaux (STM) and Lauryn Starwood (Teurlings) rose to the occasion as their teams battled to a 1-1 draw in a Division II, District 3 showdown at Teurlings.
"It was fun," STM coach Daniel Underwood said. "That's what high school sports are about — rivalry games, playing against friends. It was a competitive match between two reigning state champions."
STM, the top-ranked team in Division II, is 12-3-4, 2-1 in league play.
"I think we kept our composure under pressure," Underwood said. "This is a hostile environment. Emotions in these games typically are high. I thought we did a great job of controlling our emotions."
Ten minutes into the first half, Mary-Ainsley Alack gave STM a 1-0 lead after a barrage of shots.
"We had talked about creating those opportunities," Underwood said. "We knew that Lauryn is an excellent goalkeeper, and that we were going to have to put a lot of shots on her. We had to play the statistics, get shots on goal, and hopefully one was going to go in.
"It was kind of what we call a 'junk goal.' But it doesn't matter if it goes off the nose or ear ... as long as it goes in the goal, and that's what we did on that one."
Starwood made several acrobatic saves to keep the Rebels within striking distance.
"They were able to move the ball around and create a good scoring opportunity," Teurlings coach Dave Lapeyrouse said about STM's goal. "Lauryn made a great first save. The ball then hit the floor, and we had a missed clear.
"They got back on it and made a hard shot at Lauryn, who made another save. Then they cleaned up the rebound."
STM had many more shots on goal than Teurlings, but Starwood fended off the Cougars the rest of the way.
"Lauryn played well tonight and made a lot of saves," Lapeyrouse said. "She's a Division I goalkeeper for a reason. She's going to UL. She's been good for us all year. In a big game tonight, she stepped up."
Teurlings' chances seemed grim when speedy senior Camryn Chretien, who missed three weeks earlier this season with a hamstring injury, was sidelined with seven minutes left in the match.
With 4:40 to go, however, Emily Sonnier pushed a goal past Gautreaux to even the score.
"We know Sonnier is a great player," Underwood said. "She's a UL commitment. She's very talented. We didn't want to give her any good looks, for sure, and she got one."
Lapeyrouse felt good about his team salvaging a tie after a tumultuous week that saw the Rebels' record flip from 13-2-2 to 3-13-2 after the school self-reported an inadvertent LHSAA violation.
Before the forfeit losses, Teurlings was ranked fourth in Division II.
"I'm happy for our girls to get a result," Lapeyrouse said. "STM is obviously a great team. They're No. 1 in the state. We know that. Hopefully, we'll see them at some point in the playoffs. So for our girls to gain confidence and play well tonight was good.
"It was one of those games where STM showed well and played really well. They moved the ball well on us. But we had a game plan that we were able to stick to and were able to battle back from that one-goal lead to secure a tie. That was huge for us."
The LHSAA hasn't updated its power rankings since Teurlings was forced to forfeit games. Last year, the top 24 teams in Division II reached the playoffs.
"We still have four more games left," Lapeyrouse said. "We play Mandeville, Loyola, LCA and Westgate.
"Depending on those results, I think we have a chance to move up a little bit, but right now it looks like we'll be in the bottom teens. We're just going to play and see what happens."
STM had multiple opportunities in the final minutes Friday but failed to penetrate and break the tie.
"From top to bottom, STM has a lot of great players," Lapeyrouse said. "They possessed the ball well, they moved it well. We tried to make it difficult for them to make plays in the final third, and I felt like we did because they had a lot of good chances from distance.
"But with a goalkeeper like Lauryn, we just don't want you to get in close. With everything that happened in the last week with our player being ruled ineligible, getting a tie against the No. 1 team in the state is huge. It was huge for our morale and shows that these girls can still control their own destiny."
Lapeyrouse was impressed with both teams' defense
"We had some tired legs," he said. "But had a defensive plan that worked well. I would have liked to have seen us connect more passes and give Camryn and Sonnier more chances. Cam didn't get as many as she normally gets.
"Here's the thing: I've coached a lot of their girls in club soccer. Those girls all play together and know each other. I guarantee you they had a game plan around our attacking players because they know them and know them well. When Cam goes against someone who knows her, they make it a little difficult for her."
Underwood and STM team captain Anne-Marie Alack said they felt good about the Cougars' overall effort.
"We executed. There are a couple of things we're going to look to get better at, but for the most part, I like how we played," Underwood said.
"I'm not focusing so much on the result of games but focusing on ourselves and making sure we're doing the little things to improve each and every day. "It's about trying to peak in six weeks and be ready for late February."
Added Alack: "We kept possession for most of the game. We were able to move the ball and that's what we've been working on, but we've been playing with Teurlings' players since we were all 10 years old. They know a lot about us and we know a lot about them.
"We moved the ball around a lot from side-to-side to try and wear them down, and our midfield really stepped up big by winning balls out of the air for us. It's always frustrating, but at the end of the day, I don't think the scoreline reflects how we played. I think that's what we're going to focus on going forward."