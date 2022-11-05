Class 5A
1. Destrehan (10-0) beat Thibodaux, 42-7
2. Edna Karr (6-3) beat John Curtis, 38-6
3. Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Zachary, 24-21
4. Zachary (7-2) lost to Catholic-BR, 24-21
5. Ruston (9-1) beat West Monroe, 35-17
6. John Curtis (8-2) lost to Edna Karr, 38-6
7. West Monroe (7-2) lost to Ruston, 35-17
8. Southside (9-1) beat Sam Houston, 49-21
9. St. Augustine (7-2) beat Brother Martin, 14-13
10. Acadiana (7-3) beat Barbe, 35-31
Others receiving votes: Airline (7-3) beat Southwood, 42-14, East St. John (8-2) lost to Holy Cross 17-9, Parkway (7-3) lost to Benton, 28-24, Slidell (8-2) lost to Northshore, 16-6, Carencro (7-2) did not play.
Class 4A
1. St. Thomas More (9-1) beat Lafayette Christian, 41-34
2. Warren Easton (8-1) beat McDonogh #35, 59-38
3. Teurlings Catholic (9-1) beat North Vermilion, 49-21
4. De La Salle (10-0) beat B.T. Washington-NO, 33-7
5. Lafayette Christian (7-3) lost to St. Thomas More, 41-34
6. Neville (7-2) did not play
7. Lutcher (9-1) beat A.J. Ellender, 55-13
8. North DeSoto (9-1) lost to Northwood-SH, 20-19
9. Opelousas (9-1) beat Beau Chene, 88-7
10. West Feliciana (10-0) beat Plaquemine, 43-22
Others receiving votes: Plaquemine (9-1) lost to West Feliciana, 43-22, Northwood-SH (8-2) beat North DeSoto, 20-19, Westgate (7-3) beat Northside, 43-22, Archbishop Shaw (8-2) beat Helen Cox, 55-6, Cecilia (7-3) lost to Iowa, 17-7.
Class 3A
1. Union Parish (9-1) beat Carroll, 35-19
2. E.D. White (8-2) beat St. James, 49-26
3. Church Point (9-1) lost to Iota, 44-28
4. St. James (8-2) lost to E.D. White, 49-26
5. University (7-3) beat Parkview Baptist, 35-7
6. Iowa (9-1) beat Cecilia, 17-7
7. Madison Prep (7-3) beat Collegiate-BR, 58-0
8. Carroll (8-1) lost to Union Parish, 35-19
9. Bogalusa (8-1) won via forfeit
10. John F. Kennedy (9-1) beat Sophie B. Wright, 51-0
Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist (8-2) lost to University, 35-7, Amite (7-3) beat Jewel Sumner, 32-20, St. Louis (8-2) beat Jennings, 31-21, St. Martinville (6-4) beat Crowley, 42-16, Abbeville (6-4) beat Kaplan, 14-13.
Class 2A
1. Many (9-0) beat Lakeview, 56-0
2. Newman (7-2) lost to St. Charles Catholic, 17-13
3. Dunham (9-1) beat Capitol, 51-6
4. Mangham (8-1) did not play
5. Calvary Baptist (8-2) beat Loyola Prep, 45-0
6. Notre Dame (8-2) beat Welsh, 56-28
7. St. Charles Catholic (7-3) beat Newman, 17-13
8. Welsh (8-1) lost to Notre Dame, 56-28
9. Oak Grove (7-3) beat Vidalia, 49-12
10. Episcopal-BR (9-1) beat Baker, 50-0
Others receiving votes: North Caddo (7-3) beat D’Arbonne Woods, 52-18, Avoyelles (7-3) beat Pickering, 88-6, Rosepine (8-2) beat Oakdale, 42-7, East Feliciana (6-4) beat Northeast, 39-0, General Trass (7-3) won via forfeit.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (9-1) beat Lincoln Prep, 59-0
2. Vermilion Catholic (10-0) beat Hanson Memorial, 49-0
3. Kentwood (9-1) beat Central Private, 45-20
4. Glenbrook (10-0) beat River Oaks, 46-14
5. Riverside (9-1) beat Crescent City, 69-0
6. Southern Lab (6-3) beat Slaughter, 26-6
7. Homer (7-3) beat Haynesville, 28-27
8. Haynesville (8-2) lost to Homer, 28-27
9. St. Mary’s (8-1) beat Northwood-Lena, 55-14
10. Ascension Catholic (8-2) beat Ascension Christian, 55-10
Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC (9-1) beat Westminster, 42-7, Logansport (7-3) beat Montgomery, 54-0, St. Martin’s (9-1) beat Varnado, 43-20, St. Frederick (7-2) beat Cedar Creek, 35-20, Basile (9-1) beat East Beauregard 21-14, Central Catholic (8-2) beat Highland Baptist, 55-0, Cedar Creek (6-4) lost to St. Frederick, 35-20.