St. Thomas More defensive tackle Holden Mathews (96) battles Lafayette Christian offensive lineman Josua Flynn (72) during their high school football game at St. Thomas More Stadium offices on Friday, November 4, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Class 5A

1. Destrehan (10-0) beat Thibodaux, 42-7

2. Edna Karr (6-3) beat John Curtis, 38-6

3. Catholic-BR (9-1) beat Zachary, 24-21

4. Zachary (7-2) lost to Catholic-BR, 24-21

5. Ruston (9-1) beat West Monroe, 35-17

6. John Curtis (8-2) lost to Edna Karr, 38-6

7. West Monroe (7-2) lost to Ruston, 35-17

8. Southside (9-1) beat Sam Houston, 49-21

9. St. Augustine (7-2) beat Brother Martin, 14-13

10. Acadiana (7-3) beat Barbe, 35-31

Others receiving votes: Airline (7-3) beat Southwood, 42-14, East St. John (8-2) lost to Holy Cross 17-9, Parkway (7-3) lost to Benton, 28-24, Slidell (8-2) lost to Northshore, 16-6, Carencro (7-2) did not play.

Class 4A

1. St. Thomas More (9-1) beat Lafayette Christian, 41-34

2. Warren Easton (8-1) beat McDonogh #35, 59-38

3. Teurlings Catholic (9-1) beat North Vermilion, 49-21

4. De La Salle (10-0) beat B.T. Washington-NO, 33-7

5. Lafayette Christian (7-3) lost to St. Thomas More, 41-34

6. Neville (7-2) did not play

7. Lutcher (9-1) beat A.J. Ellender, 55-13

8. North DeSoto (9-1) lost to Northwood-SH, 20-19

9. Opelousas (9-1) beat Beau Chene, 88-7

10. West Feliciana (10-0) beat Plaquemine, 43-22

Others receiving votes: Plaquemine (9-1) lost to West Feliciana, 43-22, Northwood-SH (8-2) beat North DeSoto, 20-19, Westgate (7-3) beat Northside, 43-22, Archbishop Shaw (8-2) beat Helen Cox, 55-6, Cecilia (7-3) lost to Iowa, 17-7.

Class 3A

1. Union Parish (9-1) beat Carroll, 35-19

2. E.D. White (8-2) beat St. James, 49-26

3. Church Point (9-1) lost to Iota, 44-28

4. St. James (8-2) lost to E.D. White, 49-26

5. University (7-3) beat Parkview Baptist, 35-7

6. Iowa (9-1) beat Cecilia, 17-7

7. Madison Prep (7-3) beat Collegiate-BR, 58-0

8. Carroll (8-1) lost to Union Parish, 35-19

9. Bogalusa (8-1) won via forfeit

10. John F. Kennedy (9-1) beat Sophie B. Wright, 51-0

Others receiving votes: Parkview Baptist (8-2) lost to University, 35-7, Amite (7-3) beat Jewel Sumner, 32-20, St. Louis (8-2) beat Jennings, 31-21, St. Martinville (6-4) beat Crowley, 42-16, Abbeville (6-4) beat Kaplan, 14-13.

Class 2A

1. Many (9-0) beat Lakeview, 56-0

2. Newman (7-2) lost to St. Charles Catholic, 17-13

3. Dunham (9-1) beat Capitol, 51-6

4. Mangham (8-1) did not play

5. Calvary Baptist (8-2) beat Loyola Prep, 45-0

6. Notre Dame (8-2) beat Welsh, 56-28

7. St. Charles Catholic (7-3) beat Newman, 17-13

8. Welsh (8-1) lost to Notre Dame, 56-28

9. Oak Grove (7-3) beat Vidalia, 49-12

10. Episcopal-BR (9-1) beat Baker, 50-0

Others receiving votes: North Caddo (7-3) beat D’Arbonne Woods, 52-18, Avoyelles (7-3) beat Pickering, 88-6, Rosepine (8-2) beat Oakdale, 42-7, East Feliciana (6-4) beat Northeast, 39-0, General Trass (7-3) won via forfeit.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (9-1) beat Lincoln Prep, 59-0

2. Vermilion Catholic (10-0) beat Hanson Memorial, 49-0

3. Kentwood (9-1) beat Central Private, 45-20

4. Glenbrook (10-0) beat River Oaks, 46-14

5. Riverside (9-1) beat Crescent City, 69-0

6. Southern Lab (6-3) beat Slaughter, 26-6

7. Homer (7-3) beat Haynesville, 28-27

8. Haynesville (8-2) lost to Homer, 28-27

9. St. Mary’s (8-1) beat Northwood-Lena, 55-14

10. Ascension Catholic (8-2) beat Ascension Christian, 55-10

Others receiving votes: Catholic-PC (9-1) beat Westminster, 42-7, Logansport (7-3) beat Montgomery, 54-0, St. Martin’s (9-1) beat Varnado, 43-20, St. Frederick (7-2) beat Cedar Creek, 35-20, Basile (9-1) beat East Beauregard 21-14, Central Catholic (8-2) beat Highland Baptist, 55-0, Cedar Creek (6-4) lost to St. Frederick, 35-20.

