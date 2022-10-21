LOREAUVILLE - Most people would assume if Ascension Episcopal quarterback Cade Dardar had three touchdowns in a game, it would be on the strength of his right arm.
On Thursday night against Loreauville in a key District 8-2A contest, it was Dardar's legs that did the damage as the Blue Gators' signal-caller had three touchdowns rushing in a 24-0 shutout road win over Loreauvllle 24-0 to get back into the race for the district crown.
"We definitely needed this win," Dardar said. "It was all about preparing this week and every day in practice we did what we needed to do to win this game.
"I'm willing to do whatever it takes to win and we couldn't really pass the ball against them because they have a really good pass defense, so I started running the ball and just getting downhill and getting yards. We just kept doing that and came away with the win."
Dardar had touchdown runs of 4 yards in the second quarter and closed out the win with scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards in the fourth quarter to help the Blue Gators improved to 3-5 overall and 2-1 in district.
Ascension is now tied with Loreauville for second place - one game behind Catholic High - with home games against Delcambre and Franklin left in the regular season.
"I don't think that anyone realized how big a guy he is but he can run the ball and I'm proud of how he ran the ball because when we needed to move the sticks in the second half he took the ball and ran it downfield," AES coach Stephen Hearen said. "We were behind the 8-ball heading into the game. When you start 0-4 you give yourself zero margin for error.
"Every week feels like a playoff kind of situation but I feel like once we could get healthy, we could play good football. Like I say, you can't get to 5-5 without getting to 4-5 and that's where we are right now.
"This was a much needed win for us."
The AES coach was also pleased with his defense, not only posting a shutout but holding Loreauville star running back Evan Simon to under 100 yards rushing on the night.
"He is probably the best back we faced all year," Hearen said. "I saw what he did last week against Franklin when they had four and five guys on him in the backfield and he broke free for long runs.
"We had to know where he was at all times and we made it a point to stop him tonight."
With the loss, Loreauville fell to 4-4 and 2-1 in district.
"This win gives us confidence," Dardar said. "It sets us up for the rest of the season and we know that we can play with anybody."