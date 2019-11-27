For some, playing a tremendously tougher schedule can be daunting.

For Lafayette Christian senior linebacker Nick Picard and the Knights' defense, it was just a whole lot of fun.

No, the Knights didn’t win every game – falling 27-13 to Acadiana High.

And no, not every game was a blowout – barely squeaking past Notre Dame 17-14 in week seven and edging Westgate 7-0 in the opener.

But competing against those powerhouse programs certainly made LCA tougher and more prepared for the Division IV playoffs.

That’s what the No. 1-seeded Knights are counting on carrying them through when they host No. 5 Dunham in the state semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday at LCA.

The winner will meet the Catholic High-St. Charles winner in the state finals next weekend.

“I’d say it was a pretty fun season so far,” Picard said. “It’s definitely a huge step from 1A to 2A. The teams we’re going against now are a lot more talented and they just play harder. It’s just been fun going against better competition.”

While the schedule upgrade impacted the whole team, the chore for the defense was even higher considering the Knights lost a star quarterback off a state title team a year ago, so it was going to be a transition season for the offense.

“It actually started back in January,” Picard said. “We knew it was something we were going to have to deal with, so we just decided, ‘Hey, why don’t we just start practicing and getting prepared now, so we could be one step ahead.’ ”

It was a good thing, but sure enough, the Knights were tested right out of the game, and the defense passed with flying colors with a 7-0 slugfest win over Westgate in the season opener.

“It kind of gave us a little more confidence in who we were and it made our bond together a little bit stronger,” Picard said of the Westgate win. “We just kept working harder every day and we never really wanted to stop.”

LCA coach Jacarde Carter said the fun this season provided wasn’t relegated to his players.

“I would say schematically, the teams that we’re playing this year, they make more adjustments,” Carter said. “So that has been a task in itself, so it’s been more of a chess match this year. When we played against Acadiana and Notre Dame, it’s punch, counter punch … punch, counter punch consistently the whole night.

“That’s extremely lot of fun. I wish we had even more games like that, because I feel like that’s when you see what you really have when you’re tested.”

From the start, Carter knew his defense had the mindset to shoulder a larger burden this season.

“I feel like we have guys that just love to play defense,” Carter said. “We have 11 guys who consistently want to stop the other team. A lot of times you might get a couple guys who are good athletes who might be able to help a defense, but they’re not really all in.

“They really want to do something else – play an offensive position – you know, score a touchdown. I feel like this unit, everybody has pretty died to themselves. They’ve lessened their egos to become the beset 1/11th to the defense. That’s where we are right now.”

Since allowing a season-high 28 points against Evangel in week five, LCA’s defense has only allowed more than seven points in one game – the 17-14 win at Notre Dame.

“I feel like we’re playing a little bit better than last year defensively because of how much harder we’re working this year,” Picard said. “We know we have to play against tougher teams, so we know we have to prepare a lot harder.”

Picard began the season playing outside, but was soon shifted back to middle linebacker.

“I kind of know most of the responsibilities on the defense, so it wasn’t that hard for me to pick up,” Picard said.

In addition to that knowledge, Picard packs a punch. Along with safety Sage Ryan, LCA’s defense is a punishing unit that’s not fun for opposing offense to compete against.

“He’s really physical,” Carter said of Picard. “He really separates man from football at the point of contact. He’s one of the hardest hitters, along with Sage.”

For Picard, his aggressive play started with a mindset.

“Ever since I’ve been playing football in elementary school, I’ve felt like football is something where you have an excuse to hit hard, so I take advantage of it,” Picard said. “I feel like football is a game that is meant to be physical. It just pushes me to go harder every day.”

Picard teams with fellow senior linebacker Princeton Malbrue to lead the defense.

“They don’t have the stats that they had last year, but they set the tone every day in practice,” Carter said of Picard and Malbrue. “They prepare the way we want them to prepare. They watch film. They do all the little things right, as well as lead on the field.”

Of course, it also helps with the team’s most talented player in Ryan loves to get dirty as well.

“He’s more of the hammer guy,” Carter said of Ryan. “Most of the time you see a guy who can run a 4.3, 4.4-40, they want to use their speed and be agile and beat you with finesse, but that’s not Sage at all. He really has a linebacker’s mentality on defense.”

In Dunham, Picard and the Knights’ defense will be focused on a mobile quarterback and talented running back.

“Dunham is a great team,” Picard said. “They have a bunch of good athletes. Their running back is really shifty, so we’re going to have to work a lot harder to contain him. They have a good O-line, so we’re going to have to be physical all around. Their receivers are good and their quarterback is shifty as well. So we’re going to have to bring our A-game on Friday.”

Exactly the way the 10-1 Knights want it.