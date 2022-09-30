Both coaches were exhausted and emotionally drained after Lafayette High’s homecoming contest Friday at Lafayette Christian.
Cedric Figaro just happened to be the one with a smile, while St. Martinville’s Vincent DeRouen felt for his Tigers after the Mighty Lions escaped with an action-filled 44-41 victory.
“Listen, we’re taking all wins, whether it’s one point or a half a point, we’re taking all wins,” Figaro said. “That’s a good team. We know that’s a good team. They haven’t been playing well lately and not together yet. But they’re going to get it together. We know that. We just happen to get them tonight.”
The Mighty Lions improved to 4-1 on the season after scoring touchdowns in all five of their first-half possessions to take a 37-13 lead into the half.
As usual, quarterback Grayson Saunier was in the middle of it with 172 yards rushing and three touchdowns, as well as being 4-of-9 passing for 73 yards and two scores.
The two touchdown receptions were turned in by Kevon’te Landry and Kamorie Boyd.
“I chew him out sometimes, but that kid is special,” Figaro said of Saunier. “I want him to be everything that he can be. That’s why I’m hard on him. He’s doing great out here, but I’m hard on him, because I know he can be even better.”
Ja’Kaylib Anderson also played a big role for the Lions with 147 yards on the ground and a score on 19 carries.
“We’ve got solid guys up front,” Figaro said of the running game. “They trust our line at times and then sometimes like I said, we see that squirrel and decide we want to look the other way instead. But with these young guys, we’re starting to come together.”
But Figaro knew coming in how talented St. Martinville was on offense and the Tigers didn’t disappoint in the second half.
“I’m glad with the fight at the end,” SMSH coach Vincent DeRouen said. “We gave up a little bit in the second quarter, but in the second half, I thought we fought well. It just didn’t bounce our way.”
There were two key sequences that caused the Tigers’ demise. The first one came in the second when a fumble ended one drive and then a Tre’von Uzuebgu sack forced a fumble to allow Lafayette High to build a two-possession cushion.
“That definitely kind of halted the momentum a little bit, but that’s football,” DeRouen said. “Stuff will happen. We just didn’t bounce back well from it. But at halftime, I thought the kids were receptive to what we wanted to do.”
The second one was one play before Saunier’s final score of the evening. Facing a fourth-and-1 leading 37-20 late in the third quarter, the Lions got a favorable spot after getting hit behind the line. On the very next play, Saunier exploded for a 59-yard TD run for a 24-point cushion.
“Just tackling and the coaches are working hard,” DeRouen said of SMSH’s defensive issues. “We’re in the right spots. We’re just not tackling well. The coaches are doing a good job coaching the kids hard. They’re accepting it. We just have to keep working at it.”
Still, the Tigers wouldn’t die.
Steven Blanco exploded for an 85-yard touchdown run on his way to finishing with 294 yards rushing on 20 carries.
“He’s a big boy,” Figaro said. “We knew that. That guy and they have a couple receivers who are really good. We knew if we didn’t get pressure on the quarterback and we gave them time, those guys were going to do what they do, and they did it tonight.”
Harvey Broussard finished with six receptions for 184 yards and two scores, including a highlight-film, 76-yard grab. Cullen Charles added seven catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns.
The Tigers cut the Lions’ lead to 44-41 with 2:01 left to play, but a facemask penalty gave Lafayette High the decisive first down that allowed the Lions to run out the clock and take a 4-1 record into the second half of the regular season.
“We feel that’s our goal, one game at a time,” Figaro said. “We want to play in that second season. That’s our goal and not to play and be in it, but to win games in it.
“We have great schools in this city where Thanksgiving is when they know they’ll be playing. We’re trying to get there. That’s where we want to be with some of these teams that we have here in Lafayette.”