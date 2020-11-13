Larkin Spring carried 14 times for 164 yards and four touchdowns as Teurlings Catholic routed visiting St. Martinville 59-19 in non-district action Friday night.
In the first quarter, the Rebels (3-4) racked up 225 yards of total offense.
"We scored 35 points in almost one quarter to start the game," Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier said.
"If we can bottle that up, I think we're going to be a very good team heading into next week and then the playoffs."
The Rebels received the opening kickoff and quickly marched down the field with quarterback Kaden Boulet completing 3-of-3 passes on the drive for 50 yards.
On fourth-and-four, Boulet connected with receiver Devin Chavis for 26 yards to set up Teurlings at the St. Martinville 7-yard line.
On the next play, Boulet tossed a touchdown pass to TyRick Gary, who added a rushing touchdown in the second half.
"TyRick is a kid who is only a junior," Charpentier said. "The light bulb is starting to switch on for him. He's going to be a special player."
Gary finished with three catches for 69 yards, while Chavis had a team-high four receptions for 73 yards.
"Chavis got us off to a great start," Charpentier said of the senior, who also rushed for an eight-yard score in the second half.
"He did a great job of leading us down the field. Boulet made some really good throws to him. Those guys did a great job of getting us off to a fast start."
Spring, who has 14 rushing touchdowns this season, carried from 28-yards out on Teurlings' next possession to quickly extend the lead to 14-0.
"When he goes, we go," Charpentier said of his senior tailback, who sprinted for a 56-yard score to open the third quarter. "And tonight, he went."
Ryan Richard set up a pair of touchdowns by returning two kicks for 107 yards. The junior receiver also added two catches for 38 yards.
"We have to do a good job of getting him the ball on offense," Charpentier said. "Richard is an explosive player."
Trailing 14-0, St. Martinville answered with an 87-yard dash by freshman tailback Steven Blanco, who gained 126 yards on six carries before departing with a reported turf toe injury.
Quarterback Tanner Harrison ran for a 25-yard score for St. Martinville. The junior also hooked up with freshman Cullen Charles on a 34-yard pass play that brought the Tigers (5-2) within 35-19 early in the second quarter.
Harrison completed 9-of-25 passes for 201 yards with sophomore receiver Harvey Broussard hauling in four receptions for a game-high 109 yards.
On the final play of the first half, Harrison tossed a 49-yard bomb to Broussard, who was tackled just short of the goal-line.
"I'd love to have their skill players," Charpentier said. "They have length and speed. Scary guys, for sure."
Boulet, who rushed for a 14-yard touchdown in the first quarter, completed 9-of-17 passes for 196 yards.
"We had effective direct run plays and also misdirection," Charpentier said. "Our quarterback did a good job with the option game when we needed it, and we made some chunk plays in the passing game. I thought it was a total team effort on offense.
"It really starts with the offensive line and the tight end group. Those guys played against a great group. St. Martinville has a lot of size. They have really good athletes on defense, and I thought that we controlled the line of scrimmage tonight."
With 2:50 remaining in the first half, Landon Boudreaux kicked a 28-yard field goal to put Teurlings on top 38-19.
The Rebels now look to close out the regular season next week with a solid effort against Northside (2-4, 0-3 in District 5-3A).
"I think the four teams that have beaten us are a combined 30-3," Charpentier said. "But that's in the past. We're looking ahead. We have to be more effective in the passing game.
"That's always what we're working on. Build on the run and get better at the pass. I want to work on completion percentage. We had some miscommunication with a couple of receivers. We'll get that fixed."