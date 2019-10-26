The Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators ran their current win streak to three games on Friday night.

Ascension Episcopal, on a rainy homecoming night, defeated the Franklin Hornets 14-12 in a key District 7-2A contest.

"Going into it, we knew it was going to be a battle," Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. "Those guys (Franklin) are good, but our guys fought the whole night. We told them it was going to be a forty-eight-minute fight, and it was, so I'm just happy with the character of our guys, and that we came out on top.

"Our guys, since I've been here, have handled distractions, and some of the things that come with homecoming, really well. It's part of high school football. But I am happy about how focused we were."

Franklin got on the scoreboard first on the initial drive of the game when Jordan McCoy scored on a 5-yard touchdown run, giving them a quick 6-0 lead.

The scored stayed that way until the 7:17 mark of the second quarter when Ascension Episcopal scored its first points of the contest, courtesy of an 18-yard touchdown run by Ethan Leoni, giving them a 7-6 advantage.

The Blue Gators extended their lead at the 3:49 mark of the second quarter when Leoni scored his second touchdown of the game - this one a 16-yard run - to make it 14-6, a lead they would take into halftime.

"Ethan is our guy," Desormeaux said of Leoni. "He plays all four defensive line positions, running back, fullback, tight end, and slot receiver. He's a big, strong, power back, who squats 500 pounds and bench presses 335. He's also a 4.0 (GPA) guy, so we ask a lot of him, and he did a great job tonight."

Ascension outgained Franklin, in terms of total yards in the first half, 115-91, gaining all their yards on the ground.

The only points of the second half came at the 6:49 mark of the fourth quarter when Zylan Perry scored on a 5-yard touchdown run for Franklin to trim the deficit to 14-12.

The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, however, and the Blue Gators hung on for the hard-fought win on a soggy field.

"This is football," Desormeaux said. "You play in the rain; you play in nasty conditions. That's just part of it.

"As a former (high school and college) fullback, this is the kind of weather I love," Desormeaux said. "But I'm really proud of our guys, who came out, executed, and did a really good job."

Ascension Episcopal ended up outgaining Franklin in total yards 206-198 with only 27 of those yards coming through the air.

Leoni led the way for the Blue Gators, finishing with 68 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while Andrew Stozenthaler, who took over for injured starting quarterback Cole Simon in the second half, chipped in with 50 rushing yards.

"Andrew gets reps, every day, in practice, in case something like this happens," Desormeaux said. "He stepped-up, he was ready to go, and he did a good job."

With the victory, Ascension Episcopal improved to 6-2 overall, and 4-1 in district play, while Franklin, who had their 4-game win streak snapped, fell to 4-4, and 4-1, respectively.

"We felt like we were a little bit off and on at the beginning of the year," Desormeaux said. "We felt like we kind of got a little bit lucky against Catholic-Point Coupee in Week 2, but then things didn't go our way in Week 3 against North Vermilion, and then the Catholic High game (Week 5), it started off really bad, and we couldn't recover from that.

"We challenged them the last two weeks to come out the right way, practice the right way, and play the right way, which they've done," Desormeaux said. "I see a lot of growth in this team, from week five til now, and I'm happy with where we're at."