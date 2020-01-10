Talk to any coach at Episcopal of Acadiana, and, one way or another, academics will usually be woven into the conversation.
Because at ESA, high-achieving student-athletes are not only a source of pride for the school, it’s common. Playing sports while enduring rigorous classroom curriculum is quite a balance, but it hasn’t prevented ESA from winning big in multiple sports over the last four decades.
That’s why the opportunity for Dione Leger to return to ESA to coach the girls soccer team is, as she put simply, “amazing.”
“First of all, I know this school,” said Leger, who coached Lady Falcons from 2000-2008 and led the program to its first state finals appearance in 2004. “I know what these kids go through during an academic day and what’s required of them. It’s just amazing to be around these girls that work so hard all the time, on the field and off.”
That’s not the only reason the homecoming of sorts is special for the former Acadiana High star, who scored the first goal in the history of the LSU women’s soccer program.
Leger’s daughter, Piper, is a sophomore at the school and has been a defensive starter on the girls soccer team since she was a seventh-grader. Ironically, Piper was born only two weeks before that state championship game against Isidore Newman in 2004.
As a mom of a player on the team for the last three years, Leger has kept a close eye on the program.
“It’s just a different perspective,” Leger said. “I was watching as a mom, and they’re a very talented group of girls ever since Piper started playing. She started playing in the middle of her seventh-grade year, so I’ve been watching the girls. That made it easier, too, to step in because I knew what they were capable of by just watching them.”
Coaching soccer at ESA now is also “easier” than it was when Leger was coaching a program still in its infancy.
“Back when I started years ago the program was just getting started,” Leger said. “ESA was known to be a volleyball school. So I was coming in, and we had to kind of establish soccer players. We had couple of soccer players, but we basically took other athletes and made them into soccer players.
“The difference is now there’s more people who have played club and have skill. So it’s really easier because they have the skill already, which is always a bonus.”
Now, ESA is one of the top programs in the Acadiana area, having reached the Division IV state championship game the last two years under Stephen Devine. But the Lady Falcons graduated four key seniors last year, all of whom were a part of the program since they were sixth-graders.
Still, Leger has been impressed with the young athletes who’ve joined the fold. ESA has just one senior, Christiaan Thibodeaux, and Leger is still in the process of “evaluating where each player is most effective for the team.”
“They were very talented -- that group of seniors (last year) -- but the greatest thing I’ve witnessed of the resiliency of these young players,” said Leger, whose team is 5-4-1 on the year. “Right now we have three eight-grade starters, and they weren’t even on the team last year. So they didn’t get to see those group of girls, and they’ve just stepped right in and made a big impact on the team. So it’s been really cool to watch.”