Editor's note: This is the 11th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the New Iberia Yellow Jackets.
WHAT WE KNOW
Under new coach Curt Ware, New Iberia is going to ground and pound the football with his trademark Wing-T offense, which proved highly successful during his previous tenure at Rayne. The Yellow Jackets return their starting quarterback in Taegan Bourque, a 6-foot-3 senior who split snaps last year with Michael Akins.
NISH struggled to score points during last year's 2-8 season. The Jackets were held to single-digit scoring in six of those games. On the other hand, the team was competitive in all but one game, a 41-0 loss to Carencro in Week 2, and the defense played well for the most part.
Ware is pleased with the progress of his offensive skill players, who have adjusted quickly and enthusiastically to the switch from the spread to the new run-oriented offense. The Jackets will spread touches among five different ballcarriers, including junior Tyce Fusilier. Last year's leading rusher, Fusilier is a vocal leader with great vision.
There are two viable candidates for fullback in juniors Taylor Williams and Alvin George. Williams spent last season at inside linebacker, and, at 5-11, 215, is surprisingly fast for his size. George, projected as the starting strong safety, is one of the leading returning tacklers.
Markel Linzer, the starting wingback, is the fastest player on the team. He played wide receiver last season and is "going to be really good," said Ware, who is planning to unleash the junior on a variety of speed sweeps. The bevy of running backs all have good ability and are starting to learn where to make their cuts and hit the hole as they get fully acclimated to Ware's offense.
After reviewing NISH's game-by-game performance last year, Ware said he is optimistic about his front seven on defense, which is led by Akins at defensive end. Akins (6-2, 225) passes the eye test. A junior, he'll also log snaps at tight end. The leading returning tackler from last year, junior linebacker Kylyend Lee (5-9, 200) is built low to the ground. He plays with great leverage.
WHAT WE DON'T KNOW
Ware said he believes his offensive line could be good, but it's too early to say because the unit has "only been blocking a couple of different fronts" in practice. At this stage, Ware doesn't yet know how the group will react "when defenses move around and give us different looks."
While acknowledging he has a good nucleus of players to work with, Ware said he's wary of how many mental mistakes his team will make as they get accustomed to a different style of offense. Three of the five interior linemen on offense weigh 200 pounds or less, which is undersized at the 5A level.
The Yellow Jackets will attempt to compensate for a lack of size with good run-blocking technique. Ware brought in offensive line coach Matt Dore, a former all-state player at Rayne, to teach the components of blocking in the Wing-T. Dore "knows the Wing-T inside and out, and that's critical. It was huge to get him to come over here," Ware said.
Last season's interception leader, junior free safety Cam Williams, returns to roam the secondary, which will be inexperienced at cornerback. Williams and George, who totaled 38 tackles in 2018, are veterans who will help the new faces at cornerback in NISH's 4-2-5 defense. Junior safety Devin Landry is also a returning starter.
HOW WE SEE IT
Ware is emphasizing the importance of playing well in the first three games, which are against Breaux Bridge, Carencro and Westgate. If his team is 0-3 heading into district, it will be "really tough," Ware said. He is hopeful the Jackets will win two of their first three.
NISH will present its opponents with the challenge of stopping the Wing-T, an offense that isn't seen often on the 5A level. Bourque, who has drawn comparisons to former local Wing-T quarterback Jason Pellerin (Catholic-New Iberia), is an excellent choice to run the offense. He has the leadership qualities that will make him effective in both the huddle and the locker room.
As Ware noted, it's difficult to predict how the Jackets will fare with the team completely changing its scheme on offense, and the offensive line is new. If NISH can control the clock with its ground game and frustrate opposing defenses, a playoff berth is possible.
Fifteen of the projected starters are underclassmen, so the future looks bright for Ware who guided Rayne to the 4A semifinals two years ago. The first-year coach is looking forward to an upcoming scrimmage against Teurlings Catholic to gauge his team's preparedness.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 20: versus Westgate
The Yellow Jackets battled their crosstown rivals tooth and nail last year before coming up just short in a 7-3 defensive struggle. With Westgate looming as the final nondistrict contest, the Yellow Jackets could enter league play with a swell of momentum with a Week 3 victory.
COACHSPEAK
Half of the NISH staff consists of holdovers from the previous regime, including Robert Pinckney, who will serve as defensive coordinator after coaching the defensive line last season. Pinckney's 20 years of experience at NISH make him a great asset, Ware said.
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Taegan Bourque, 6-3, 180, Sr.
Bourque could thrive in the new-look offense. As a quarterback with experience in the spread, he is accustomed to throwing the football, which will help keep defenses honest. Although not blazing fast, Bourque runs well enough that Ware will design some plays for him to carry the ball.
RB Tyce Fusilier, 5-8, 170, Jr.
In Week 10 last year versus Sam Houston, Fusilier ended his sophomore season with a bang by rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown. The younger brother of former NISH star Dre Fusilier — the Grambling running backs coach — Fusilier knows how to play the position. He's not a home-run threat, his coach said, but he's quick and difficult to tackle. He also went for 104 yards versus Lafayette High.
TE/DE Michael Akins, 6-2, 225, Jr.
A terrific all-around athlete, Akins thew for two touchdowns and ran for another in Week 1 last year versus St. Martinville. After spending part of his sophomore season at quarterback, Akins' primary duty this fall will be on defense where he will be difficult to block coming off the edge. He'll also line up at tight end about 50 percent of the time, his coach said, especially when the offense employs a two tight end set.
WB Markel Linzer, 5-10, 160, Jr.
Last year, Linzer was Bourque's favorite target in the downfield passing game. As a sophomore, Linzer was responsible for some dazzling plays, such as a 40-yard touchdown catch versus Lafayette High. Coach Ware loves to run the speed sweep, which will showcase Linzer's wheels and prevent defenses from crashing between the tackles. Ware predicts that the speedster will become a well-known commodity this fall.
FB/LB Taylor Williams, 5-10, 215, Jr.
A compact and versatile athlete, Williams started at inside linebacker as a sophomore. This year, he could play both offense and defense. Williams could make some noise at fullback once he learns where to run and where the alleys are located, Ware said.
Head coach: Curt Ware
Record: First year at NISH, 83-70 overall
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 BREAUX BRIDGE
13 Carencro
20 Westgate
27 SAM HOUSTON*
October
4 Barbe*
11 LAFAYETTE*
18 Acadiana*
25 COMEAUX*
November
1 SULPHUR*
8 Southside*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 2-8
Lost to St. Martinville 38-21
Lost to Carencro 41-0
Lost to WESTGATE 7-3
Lost to ACADIANA 27-7
Beat LaGrange 30-22
Lost to LAFAYETTE 30-13
Lost to BARBE 26-7
Beat Comeaux 8-7
Lost to SULPHUR 28-7
Lost to Sam Houston 28-21
PAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 2-8
2017: 4-6
2016: 3-7
2015: 2-6
2014: 2-8
Key losses: WR J’lon Ozenne, ILB Thor Boudreaux, OLB Ja'Braylon Spencer, CB William Black, OT Broderick Rose
Base offense: Wing-T
Base defense: 4-2-5
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Braylon Willis (6-0, 175, Sr.)
WB Markel Linzer (5-10, 160, Jr.)
TE Reggie Johnson (5-10, 210, Jr.)
OT Dale Jones (5-11, 250, Jr.)
OG Jessie Hope (5-10, 180, Jr.)
C Brett McAnally (5-10, 250, Sr.)
OG Caleb Lennie (5-9, 200, Sr.)
OT Gage Thibodeaux (6-0, 200, Sr.)
QB Taegan Bourque (6-3, 180, Sr.)*
RB Tyce Fusillier (5-8, 170, Jr.)*
FB Taylor Williams (5-10, 215, Jr.)
Defense
DE Michael Akins (6-2, 225, Jr.)
DT Quintin Cook (6-4, 220, Jr.)
DT Daqwan Jones (5-10, 210, So.)
DE Gre’Bryson Gabriel (5-10, 200, Sr.)
LB Kylyend Lee (5-9, 200, Jr.)*
LB Marcus Shaw (5-9, 200, Jr.)
CB Kedrick Phillip (5-9, 155, So.)
CB Nhylon Phillips (5-10, 163, Jr.)
SS Alvin George (5-10, 180, Jr.)*
SS Devin Landry (5-9, 165, Jr.)*
FS Cam Williams (5-8, 160, Sr.)*
* denotes returning starter