Almost everything about District 4-4A is an enigma.
Five teams comprise this new league, but only one of which (Rayne) was playing in Class 4A last year. Three programs have moved up in class (Eunice, Washington-Marion and North Vermilion) and one has moved down (LaGrange). None of the former Class 3A squads were in the same district last year.
But the mysteries don’t stop there. The amount of success each team experienced last year varies greatly.
Eunice shocked the state by winning the 3A crown, the program’s first title in 36 years and first championship for long-time coach Paul Trosclair.
LaGrange, meanwhile, went 0-10 in its first year under Marrico Wilson and second year in 5A.
Rayne, in their final year under Curt Ware, went 3-8 with a first-round playoff exit. One of the Wolves’ wins came via forfeit.
At 5-5 and 4-6, respectively, North Vermilion and Washington-Marion had better seasons from a win-loss perspective, but they were the last two teams left out of the 3A playoffs.
What’s more, two teams in this league could look drastically different than they did a year ago.
Rayne has a new coach, alumnus Kaine Guidry, and is shifting from a Wing-T offense to a pro-style system with a underclassmen-heavy roster. Washington-Marion hired former Delhi headman Toriano Williams in the offseason, representing the school’s third coach in three years. Williams, like Guidry, is a former player at his new school.
Washington-Marion hasn’t had a winning season since 2012 but does return nine starters on offense. LaGrange hasn’t had broken the .500 mark since 2015 but does return seven starters on defense and four offensive linemen.
North Vermilion has won more than five games only three times this decade and enters Brett Blakey’s second season with a limited amount of returners. Replacing star tailback Malik Criner will be the Patriots’ biggest chore.
So is this Eunice’s league to lose? The district coaches and The Acadiana Advocate believe so, but the Bobcats do have to replace nine starters on defense, including a pair of all-state performers.
POLLS
Coaches
Eunice (4) 21
Washington-Marion (1) 17
LaGrange 15
North Vermilion 11
Rayne 11
Acadiana Advocate
Eunice (5) 25
Washington-Marion 16
Rayne 14
LaGrange 12
North Vermilion 8
TOP GAMES
Eunice at Rayne, Oct. 11
Washington-Marion at Eunice, Oct. 18
Washington-Marion at LaGrange, Nov. 1
TOP PLAYERS
Simeon Ardoin, Eunice
QB, 5-9, 160, Jr.
Put simply, Eunice wouldn’t have beaten Sterlington in the 3A state championship game last December without Ardoin. Ardoin rushed for 120 yards on six carries in the first half, which allowed the Bobcats to keep pace with Sterlington and ultimately pull away in the second half. On the night, he totaled 153 rushing yards and four touchdowns, including one passing score. He makes up for a lack of size with speed and toughness, evident by him shaking off a leg injury in the third quarter of the title game. Although the Bobcats run the ball heavily, he’s proven to be a capable passer, tallying 11 touchdowns through the air last year.
Deon Ardoin, Eunice
FB, 5-9, 175, Jr.
The twin brother of the quarterback, Deon Ardoin did much of the heavy lifting for the Bobcats’ Wing-T attack last season. The second-team all-district selection led the team with 1,265 yards and 14 touchdowns on 236 carries as a sophomore. His role will increase even more with two-way star Avrey Lee having graduated, but fellow junior Jeoul Hill and senior Devin Richardson will see plenty of carries.
William Carswell, Washington-Marion
WR, 6-1, 204, Sr.
A second-team all-district pick as a junior, Carswell is the Charging Indians’ top returning offensive weapon. Carswell has scholarship offers from Arkansas Baptist, East Mississippi Community College and Vermilion Community College but has also made visits to high-major programs like Miami and Florida. His size and speed make him a threat any time he touches the ball.
BEST RIVALRY
EUNICE VERSUS RAYNE: LaGrange and Washington-Marion are natural rivals even when they’re not in the same district. But as far as football success goes, the Eunice-Rayne matchups have made for a better series in recent years. The two teams have played every year since 2011, and the Bobcats have won five of those eight meetings, including last year’s 36-14 victory. But it will no longer be a battle of Wing-T teams, as it was when Ware was leading the Wolves. This game kicks off league play for both teams.
BY THE NUMBERS
2: Number of teams from this district who made the playoffs last season -- Eunice and Rayne. The Bobcats’ five postseason wins in 2018 were as many as the district member with the next-most wins from last season, North Vermilion.
2: Number of new coaches in this district. New Rayne coach Kaine Guidry, who played quarterback for the Wolves in mid-2000s, returns to his alma mater after three years as the offensive coordinator at Crowley. Toriano Williams takes over the Washington-Marion program after spending three years as the Delhi head coach. Williams led the Bears to 1A quarterfinals last season.
9: Number of times former Rayne coach Curt Ware, now the head at New Iberia, brought the Wolves to the playoffs in his 14-year tenure. His 86 wins and nine postseason trips, including a semifinal appearance in 2017, are the most by any coach in program history.
237: Number of career wins for Eunice coach Paul Trosclair, 30th most in the history of the state and the seventh most among active head coaches. In 344 career games, Trosclair has a winning percentage of 690.