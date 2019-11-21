At this point, the Notre Dame-Catholic High of New Iberia football rivalry might be the most unwilling rivalry in all of Acadiana, perhaps even the state.
The Pios and Panthers just can’t seem to avoid each other, even when they try.
It would be one thing if all they were doing was playing in the regular season. They have been district opponents before. Because scheduling is a chore for these two elite programs, they have agreed to play each other as non-district opponents, too.
But the postseason split between select and nonselect schools is what it is. Because there were only 13 teams in the Division III playoffs the past two years, the odds of Catholic and Notre Dame meeting in the postseason were fairly high, even on opposite sides of the bracket.
So when the Panthers and Pios met in the state championship game in 2017 and 2018 it wasn’t too surprising. With only 11 teams in the Division III bracket this year it wasn't shocking, No. 7 Catholic-New Iberia (8-3) and No. 2 Notre Dame (9-1) are clashing in the quarterfinals Friday in Crowley.
This quarterfinal matchup seemed likely well before the regular season ended based on the way the power ratings were shaping up.
“One thing that was good about the playoffs (before the split) was that you met different teams and went to different locations. and it was a different experience for the kids,” Cook said.
“Now, we’re going to end up always playing the same teams pretty much over and over because the top eight don’t change very much. Year in and year out, you’re going to be faced with pretty much the same teams. You might have one or two new faces in the quarterfinals, but not very many.”
The likelihood of this happening is partially why they decided not to play in the regular season this year, ending a streak of eight straight regular-season meetings. The Panthers also ended up competing in a larger district this year, meaning Week 4 — the week Catholic-NI and Notre Dame had played in 2017 and 2018 — was replaced with a league game.
Notre Dame isn’t the only team Catholic will play two years in a row in the postseason. The Panthers played St. Thomas Aquinas in the first round last week, cruising to a 48-12 win, after playing the Falcons in the regular season and in the first round last year.
“The whole set up of the playoffs — that’s a whole other conversation — is ridiculous,” Indest said. “The fact that we played St. Thomas Aquinas again this year — we played them twice last year — and we play Notre Dame now. It gets so darn redundant, but it’s the system that we’re in for now.”
So Catholic and Notre Dame will play for the 11th time in the past nine years and the third straight year in the playoffs, and it’s unlikely either team will be surprised with what the other offers Friday. Personnel-wise, the biggest mystery is how the defending-champion Pios will fare without star tailback C.J. Thibodeaux, who suffereed a season-ending injury in a loss to Lafayette Christian in Week 7.
“Since the Lafayette Christian game, they haven’t been challenged,” Indest said. “So you do wonder what coach Cook has up his sleeve being that they haven’t been challenged since C.J. has been out.
“But when we’re preparing for Notre Dame, we’re not only looking at what they’ve done this year. We’re looking at their total body of work against us over the years and what we do. There’s not many tricks that coach Cook and I have up our sleeves left against each other. We’ve been playing for so long for so many games.”
The Pios have a commanding 27-4 lead in the series, but three of the Panthers’ four wins against Notre Dame have come in this decade, including the 33-16 win in the 2017 Division III final. In fact, before Catholic beating Notre Dame 16-7 in 2011, the Panthers hadn’t beaten the Pios since their first meeting in 1970.
But there is at least one noteworthy difference about this year’s game, at least when compared to the previous postseason meetings. A trophy isn’t on the line Friday, but the intensity level could be even higher.
A state championship game marks the end of both teams' season regardless of the outcome. In a quarterfinal matchup, the winner will keep playing while the other will turn in its equipment. Both teams will be in survival mode Friday.
“The bottom line is it’s an elimination game, and any time you’re playing in an elimination game, it’s as big as it can get,” Indest said. “The one thing about the finals, the finals isn’t an elimination game. So that’s probably why the attitude is a little different.
“But this is an elimination game, so you treat it as such regardless of who you’re playing. It makes it an even bigger deal when you’re playing a team that, honestly, has a better résumé this year than we do. They’ve played better football.”
Catholic started 0-3 against teams that went a combined 24-6 in the regular season, but the Panthers swept District 7-2A, outscoring league foes by 302 points.
Notre Dame saw its 50-game regular season winning streak end in District 6-2A play against LCA, the top seed in Division III, but the Pios have won all eight games by double digits and didn’t give up a point in their three other league games. Notre Dame has wins against Church Point, Comeaux, Teurlings Catholic, Kaplan and Welsh, all of whom one their first-round playoff games.
“In my opinion, we haven’t beaten a really good football team this year,” Indest said. “We’ve played three really good teams early in the year and lost to them all. The next seven games, we played some decent teams, but since the Barbe game, we haven’t played a really good football team. So this is an opportunity to see how we stack up against a good football team.”
Adding to the intrigue, Cook can move into third place on the Louisiana high school football coaches’ all-time wins list with a victory Friday. With 366 wins, Cook is currently tied with former Haynesville coach Alton “Red” Franklin.
“Both teams are battled-tested from the last couple of years,” Cook said. “(Indest’s) seniors have been to New Orleans two years in a row now. His juniors, same thing. They’ve been there in big games. This particular team that he has may not have had much challenges the last seven (regular season) games, but they know how to play. Our guys are the same way.
“We’ve had some tough games along the way, and it does help you. But at the same time, both of us know each other very well. It comes down to who is going to put the best 48 minutes together on Friday night. That’s the big thing right now.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Catholic-New Iberia at Notre Dame
Matchup: Division III quarterfinal
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Gardiner Memorial Stadium, Crowley
Radio: 106.7-FM (Notre Dame)
Records: Catholic-NI 8-3; Notre Dame 8-1
Seeds: Catholic-NI No. 7; Notre Dame No. 2
Last season: Catholic-NI, 12-2, lost to Notre Dame in Division III final; Notre Dame, 13-0, beat Catholic-NI in Division III final
Last meeting: Notre Dame won 42-21
Series history: Notre Dame leads 27-4
Players to watch: CATHOLIC-NI — QB/CB Trey Amos (6-1, 175, Sr.), FB Tray Henry (6-1 180, Sr.), FS/WB KK Reno (5-11, 175, So.), LB Chris Landry (6-2, 180, Sr.), SS Nick Borne (6-2, 175, Sr.), DE Mason Boutte (5-9, 185, Jr.), LB Kolby Pressley (5-9, 245, Sr.); NOTRE DAME — QB/SB Ben Broussard (5-6, 150, Sr.), QB Parker Seilhan (6-4, 195, Jr.), RB/SS Dominic Thibodeaux (5-10, 185, Jr.), WR Jack Faulk (6-0, 190, Sr.), DE Tylan Turner (6-0, 190, Sr.), DT Joe Pommier (5-10, 190, Sr.), LB Gabe Link (5-10, 200, Sr.)