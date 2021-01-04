After seven seasons at Comeaux High — including the past six as head coach — Doug Dotson resigned Monday as the Spartans football coach.
Dotson will began a new position as the defensive coordinator at Walker High on Tuesday.
“I gave everything I had to try to help that school, but at this point in my career, I needed a change,” Dotson said.
It won’t be Dotson’s first time coaching in the Baton Rouge area. He coached at Redemptorist in 2005 and later at Central High from 2007-11. During that stretch, Dotson was the defensive coordinator and Chad Mahaffey the offensive coordinator at Central.
“I don’t shy away from responsibility, but I’m happy to have it on somebody else and let me get back to what I do best, which is coaching defense,” Dotson said. “I’m excited about the opportunity and happy to go work with my good friend Chad. He’s done a lot and from past experience, the two of us work really well together.”
Dotson was previously the head coach at Central and Erath before taking over at Comeaux High before the 2015 season.
After missing the playoffs that first fall, Dotson had the Spartans in the postseason four straight seasons. In 2016, Comeaux narrowly lost to No. 3-seeded Ponchatoula 20-17 and competed well with Ruston 28-18 in 2018.
Finally in 2019, the Spartans handled Slidell 42-14 in the first round, before getting beat with a late Haughton comeback 23-21 in the regional round. Haughton reached the semifinals last year.
“Some memorable moments — beat Acadiana, beating New Iberia and getting that jinx off of our back and going two rounds deep with Tre’ (Harris) and those guys,” Dotson said. “And really, having an opportunity to win. It wasn’t like we just got beat in the second round. We were right in that game and had every opportunity to win it. We just kind of ran out of bodies.
“We only have 40 kids. That’s probably the most proud I’ve been of a group of kids — to go two rounds deep and have a real chance to win with 40 kids on the sidelines. That’s a tribute to the fight those kids had.”
It was a similar feeling this past season when his 0-5 Spartans won their season finale at Rayne 32-21, despite having only 30 players.
“Even this year, those kids never quit, they never gave up,” Dotson said. “They showed up to practice. We hadn’t won a game going into Rayne, and they were still fighting just as hard.
“That was a good victory — to have one victory mean so much to those seniors.”
Another highlight win in the Dotson era was a 60-28 win over Southside last fall. The new school was a big reason for Comeaux’s declining roster numbers.
“Yes, we’re fighting a whole lot of adversity, but I don’t want to say anything negative about my time at Comeaux by any means,” Dotson said. “I love those kids, and they know I love them."
Dotson left Comeaux with a 23-36 record.
“I enjoyed my seven years at Comeaux,” Dotson said. “I’ve got a lot of great memories and met a lot of really good people. I will value those relationships the rest of my life.”