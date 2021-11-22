For all the talk about the talent the Westgate Tigers possess on the offensive side of the ball, it has been the play of their defense that has been turning heads.
But if you ask Tigers head coach Ryan Antoine, that is not a recent trend. Antoine said Westgate’s defense has been playing at a high level the entire season.
“Defensively, I feel like we have been playing lights out all year,” said Antoine, whose Tigers will travel to face No. 4-seed Northwood of Shreveport in the Class 4A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. on Friday. “That’s a credit to our coaching staff, who have done a great job of preparing the kids, and the kids themselves who have worked hard and are playing for each other.”
The success of the Tigers’ defense comes as no surprise to Antoine, who expected the unit to be a strength for Westgate this season considering it was returning nine starters from last year’s quarterfinals team.
“Oh, we definitely thought our defense would be a strong unit,” Antoine said. “Not only do we have nine returning starters on defense, but we have been working with those guys for years. Most of them are two- and three-year starters for our team.”
Among those starters for the Tigers who have been key contributors to that success is defensive lineman Zyion Madison, lineman Danny Lewis, defensive back Jamartae Lavine and five-star defensive back Derek Williams.
“Those guys are the strength of our defense,” Antoine said. “We have a lot of veteran leadership in the middle of our defense, and it is like people say, ‘if you can be pretty solid in the middle, then all you have to do is build around it.’ That’s what we have done.”
In two playoff games, the Tigers’ defense has not allowed more than seven points in either contest.
“Those guys do a great job of playing hard and flying around the field,” Antoine said. “Those guys play with a lot of emotion on that side of the ball. The kids have a lot of passion for playing defense and we say it all the time that passion beats technique.”
The Tigers, who are 10-2 overall, will look to continue that defensive dominance Northwood Shreve as they look to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2010, when they lost to West Monroe 34-3 in the Class 5A semis.
“Northwood Shreve is a solid club,” Antoine said. “They are a team that uses every blade of grass offensively. They have some good players offensively; a huge offensive line and their defensive guys do a great job of flying around. They are a 4-seed, and they want to get to the same destination that we want to get to.”
But if the Tigers are going to reach their intended destination of the Class 4A finals, Antoine understands the defense is what is going to get them there.
“In 2010, when we made that run, it was about our defense,” Antoine said. “You definitely want to score points but look at teams who win the super bowl or makes it to any championship, it is about playing defense and the running game. The key for us is continuing to play defense, execute and continue to play as hard as we can. We have to play our style and our brand of football, but most importantly we just can’t beat Westgate.”