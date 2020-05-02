It’s not the kind of history St. Thomas More softball standout Molli Perry or her twin sister Meredith ever wanted to be a part of.

But part of the coronavirus shutdown experience is looking at things in the big picture.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Molli said. “I’m taking some history classes right now and I can’t help but think that one day this is going to be in some history books in some type of way. We’re definitely kind of living through a historical moment.”

Certainly the story of how the coronavirus impacted the Acadiana area can’t be told without including all the spring sports athletes who abruptly had their final seasons halted.

“I think I’m still trying to deal with it and figure it out. It still hurts, of course,” Molli said. “It’s something I’m very passionate about. I absolutely love softball.”

Some lessons are learned the hard way.

“I think it’s just what we’ve learned that you can’t ever take anything for granted,” Meredith said. “You never know what’s going to happen. We were playing really well.”

The Perry sisters’ Lady Cougars were off to an 11-3 start. That’s a far cry from the losing season they experienced just three years earlier as freshmen.

And yet on that fateful Friday, March 13, they left school after a half-day all fired up for STM’s boys basketball team competing at home that night for the state championship.

By the next morning, STM softball coach Andria Waguespack was calling them to get bio information for spur-of-the-moment senior day activities that Saturday afternoon, just in case it was the final games of their high school career.

It was.

“It was just like everything was taken out from under us all of a sudden,” Molli said. “That was a shock to me that all of a sudden it was senior day. That was kind of crazy.”

Waguespack said the Perry twins took the news especially hard because of their intense passion for the game.

But several factors allowed them to push on despite the disappointment.

One is the feeling of not being alone.

“It’s helped to have my twin sister where we’re both going through it together,” Meredith said. “It’s both of our senior years. Also, just talking to our teammates. We all kind of feel the same way. We all put in a lot of work before the season. For it to end like that is kind of rough. I think just leaning on each other has helped.”

Another factor is knowing their competitive softball careers are not over. Meredith is headed to Louisiana College and Molli to Millsaps College in Jackson, Tennessee.

Like all the other spring sports athletes, the Perry sisters kept those slim hopes alive.

“I think it was tougher (waiting),” Meredith said. “Coach Andria was telling us, ‘Work while you wait. You’re opportunity will come,’ so we kind of waited. Practicing on your own is kind of tough. You still worked, but facing reality you realize it’s probably not going to happen.”

Once the season was officially canceled, discipline was required.

“I had to say, ‘OK, you’re not going to dwell on this. Instead of just moping around, I kind of set this new goal where all of April I was going to something softball every day,’” Molli said. “We weren’t playing high school softball any more, so I just had to change my goal and bettering myself for the next level.”

In many ways, the challenges prepared them for college when time management becomes a critical skill.

“It takes a lot of discipline, but I know it’s going to help me out later when I get to college because that’s what you’re going to have to do — discipline yourself,” Molli said.

Of course, initially it was hard to comprehend what was taking place.

“Like everybody else, I was just a little confused,” Meredith said. “I was wondering if we were going to be able to play anymore. Yes, you could say I was heartbroken. As every day went by, I just kind of knew what was happening.”

For the 2020 senior athletes, the coronavirus wrecked more than just a season.

“For sports, you work so hard and put in so much time," Meredith said. "For school, we’re missing out on our prom and we don’t know what’s going to happen with graduation.

“Over the last four years, you worked hard at that, too, in order to be able to hear your name called and walk down for graduation. But everybody’s in the same situation, so you can’t really be mad about it.”

As time moved on, Molli began seeing a few benefits beneath the disappointment.

“I’m definitely learning a lot about what’s actually important in life,” Molli said. “I’m about to move about four hours away from home. Right now, I get to spend a lot of time with my family and later I won’t be able to see them as much.

“Maybe there’s always a purpose in what’s going on. I definitely trust that God has a plan in all of us. It’s hard to say, but it’s definitely built my faith through all of this.”