Rod Moy, who spent three seasons as Gueydan's football coach and tallied a 18-16 record, was hired as Abbeville's next football coach, he confirmed to The Acadiana Advocate on Wednesday.
Although this is only his second head coaching job in football, Moy is a staple in Vermilion Parish athletics, including two stints at North Vermilion. The Monroe native coached various sports with the Patriots, including leading the girls basketball program, and was the football team's offensive coordinator before being hired at Gueydan.
At Abbeville, Moy is replacing Kevin Kern, who spent three years as the Wildcats' head coach.
"Naturally, to move up from (Class A) to (Class 3A), but they've got a lot of talent at Abbeville," Moy said. "It just seems like a great opportunity. That's the parish seat. I've been in this parish a long time, and it just seems like the natural step up and next move up in my career."
Aside from the opportunity to coach a program at a bigger school, Moy said believes the Abbeville gig has the potential to be the preeminent job in the parish.
"With the success they've had in the past, Kaplan is that now," Moy said. "But I think this job, with the kids that come through there and being the central spot in the parish, I think that's what Abbeville High can be."
Moy described his experience at Gueydan as "awesome." The Bears qualified for the playoffs all three years Moy was in charge, including winning first-round games the past two years.
"I think we checked off every box that we had as goals coming in here," Moy said. "I think we definitely left it better than we found it. A program that was 3-28 when we took it over the three years before we got here, and then going 18-16 the three years we were here, we can't do anything but be proud of that.
"This isn't about leaving Gueydan. It's kind about going to do something else. But there's no complaints at all about the experience I had here."
Abbeville hasn't experienced much success on the gridiron in the past decade, winning only 21 games since 2010 and qualifying for the playoffs only twice (2010 and 2015). But having spent so much time in the parish, including two years at Abbeville's feeder school, J.H. Williams, Moy recognizes the talent that routinely comes through the high school.
"(Abbeville's junior varsity football team) actually has come to our jamboree the last two years, and just being in a small parish like Vermilion, we kind of know each other," Moy said. "Coach Kern and I actually coached together at North Vermilion under Tank Lotief. So we all know each other — we're all friends — and you just kind of know what you see in the other sports, too, with the quality of athletes they have.
"I actually spent two years at J.H. Williams earlier in my career, so I know what comes through that place. To get it put together and keep the kids there that should be there is going to be a major task. But if we can do that, I know we can be successful."