One way for another, history was going to be made on Ted Davidson Field at Bill Dotson Stadium on Friday.

The No. 5-seeded Acadiana Lady Rams hadn’t competed in the semifinals since 1994, while the No. 8 Northshore Lady Panthers hadn’t been in the state finals since the 1980s.

The visiting Lady Panthers seized the day by encoring a 3-2 quarterfinal road win over No. 1 Byrd with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Acadiana.

“I can’t take anything away from my girls,” Acadiana’s first-year coach Alan Hannon said. “I asked, challenged, demanded things from them all year long and they’ve met every challenge I’ve asked of them. For me, it’s been an unbelievable experience with these girls.”

For Northshore, a rare No. 8 seed will advance to the state finals to be played at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the UL Soccer-Track Facility.

“That’s goes to show you the power rankings,” Northshore coach Brian Bertram said. “Two or three different results during the year would have changed all of that. It is what it is. You play who you have to play and go where you have to go.”

Friday’s semifinal game was largely determined by the wind … and the throw-in ability of junior Jordan Grigsby.

“When I first got here, I was more worried about the rain,” Bertram said. “When I got here and putting cones out for the warmups, I realized it’s pretty windy. It became a factor.

“We tried to get the wind in the first half and lost the toss. We knew it was going to be a factor. I would think it ended up helping us in the second half.”

The Lady Rams had the wind in their back in the first half and controlled play for much of the half. Acadiana got a goal from Emma Young, off a Rammie Noel assist, for a 1-0 halftime lead and got of four shots on goal to two for Northshore.

It was indeed fitting that Young and Noel be in the middle of things.

“Their contribution is immense,” Hannon said. “You look at the likes of Rammie, she’s getting man-marked every game with two or three girls around here every game. That just shows the respect other teams are showing for her. She’s dangerous. She’s extremely talented. That’s why she’s committed to go to LSU.

“Emma is going to Mississippi College, a school that’s on top of the Division II world. Emma is massive. The runs she makes, the challenges, the aerial presence she offers. They’ve both been great.”

In the second half, however, it was Northshore that ruled the wind.

First, senior Britney Bertram kicked in a sideline throw-in from Grigsby to tie it at 1-1 with 27:30 left in regulation.

“I’ll be honest, early in the year we were doing it a lot,” coach Bertram said. “When you look at the numbers of it and how effective it is, the percentages are kind of low, so we got away from it. We started having more possession in the final third, instead of throwing it across. We knew we had it if we needed it. It ended up showing big tonight.”

Then about 11 minutes later, Bertram was at it again with a goal from outside the box this time for the eventual game-winner.

Bertram has “in the 40s” amount of goals on the season.

The rest of the game was all about marking Noel.

“You have got to keep Rammie accountable, because she is explosive,” coach Bertram said. “She’s an unbelievable player. If you don’t, you’re not giving your team a chance to win. If you don’t hold her accountable or have some kind of awareness about her, she’s going to punish you.”