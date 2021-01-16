BOYS
Acadiana 4, Barbe 0
Ascension Episcopal 3, Carencro 1
St. Thomas More 1, Brother Martin 0
Sam Houston 5, Westgate 0
Vermilion Catholic 3, Erath 2
Ascension Episcopal 2, Lafayette Christian 1
Monday’s Games
St. Martinville at Westgate, Erath at Ascension Episcopal, Opelousas at Lafayette Christian, Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic.
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Southside, Lafayette High at Barbe, New Iberia at Sulphur, Carencro at Beau Chene, St. Thomas More at North Vermilion, Kaplan at Ascension Episcopal, Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-NI.
Wednesday’s Games
David Thibodaux at Westgate, Abbeville at Erath, Cecilia at Opelousas, Noter Dame at Ascension Episcopal, Episcopal of Acadiana at Vermilion Catholic, Westminster at Lafayette Christian.
GIRLS
Acadiana 3, Barbe 0
Opelousas 2, Catholic-PC 1
St. Thomas More 8, Teurlings 0
Erath 6, Westgate 0
Cecilia 2, David Thibodaux 0
North Vermilion 1, Episcopal 0
St. Louis 8, St. Martinville 0
Catholic-NI 8, Lafayette Christian 0
Monday’s Games
Comeaux at Catholic-NI, Opelousas at Abbeville, Teurlings at Sam Houston, Westminster at Grace Christian.
Tuesday’s Games
Acadiana at Southside, Barbe at Lafayette High, Sulphur at New Iberia, Carencro at Beau Chene, Westgate at St. Thomas More, Highland Baptist at Opelousas Catholic.
Wednesday’s Games
David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Erath at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Westminster, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal, Episcopal of Acadiana at Vermilion Catholic.