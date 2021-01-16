BOYS

Acadiana 4, Barbe 0

Ascension Episcopal 3, Carencro 1

St. Thomas More 1, Brother Martin 0

Sam Houston 5, Westgate 0

Vermilion Catholic 3, Erath 2

Ascension Episcopal 2, Lafayette Christian 1

Monday’s Games

St. Martinville at Westgate, Erath at Ascension Episcopal, Opelousas at Lafayette Christian, Opelousas Catholic at Vermilion Catholic.

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana at Southside, Lafayette High at Barbe, New Iberia at Sulphur, Carencro at Beau Chene, St. Thomas More at North Vermilion, Kaplan at Ascension Episcopal, Opelousas Catholic at Catholic-NI. 

Wednesday’s Games

David Thibodaux at Westgate, Abbeville at Erath, Cecilia at Opelousas, Noter Dame at Ascension Episcopal, Episcopal of Acadiana at Vermilion Catholic, Westminster at Lafayette Christian. 

GIRLS

Acadiana 3, Barbe 0

Opelousas 2, Catholic-PC 1

St. Thomas More 8, Teurlings 0

Erath 6, Westgate 0

Cecilia 2, David Thibodaux 0

North Vermilion 1, Episcopal 0

St. Louis 8, St. Martinville 0

Catholic-NI 8, Lafayette Christian 0

Monday’s Games

Comeaux at Catholic-NI, Opelousas at Abbeville, Teurlings at Sam Houston, Westminster at Grace Christian. 

Tuesday’s Games

Acadiana at Southside, Barbe at Lafayette High, Sulphur at New Iberia, Carencro at Beau Chene, Westgate at St. Thomas More, Highland Baptist at Opelousas Catholic. 

Wednesday’s Games

David Thibodaux at Abbeville, Erath at St. Martinville, North Vermilion at Westminster, Catholic-NI at Ascension Episcopal,  Episcopal of Acadiana at Vermilion Catholic.

