It was easy to see from the opening tip that Tuesday’s boys basketball game between the Notre Dame Pioneers and the Lafayette Christian Knights was personal.
Sure, the two teams have established quite the rivalry on the hardwood, and it was only enhanced when the Pios defeated the Knights 49-43 in overtime a year ago.
So for the Knights, who will be moving up to Class 4A next season, it was personal to send a message in what was likely their last regular season matchup against the Pios.
And they did.
Behind strong performances from Braylon Richard, Kameron Williams and Daejon Sinegal, the Knights (19-8, 6-0) rolled to a 49-28 win over the Pios.
“It is always a battle when we played against Notre Dame,” Knights head coach Jacob Broussard said. “I feel like we came out and really fought hard. Anytime we can win a rivalry game in district, it’s a good win. I love that we competed. We didn’t forget that they beat us in overtime last year.”
Richard and Williams each scored 13 points, while Sinegal chipped in with 12. Richard also had four assists, three rebounds and three steals, while Williams recorded five assists, three rebounds, three steals and a block.
“Braylon shot the basketball really well in the second half,” Broussard said. “But a lot of what he does doesn’t show up on the stat sheet. He’s a blessing to have on our team because he is a team guy.
“Kam is only a sophomore, and he is learning how to score in different ways,” Broussard continued. “He brings a different energy to our team. He can hit shots from the parking lot and our team really feeds off of his energy.”
Leading 24-16 going into the second half, the Knights’ defensive pressure and offensive patience that led to high percentage scoring opportunities proved to be too much for the Pios, who they outscored 25-12 in the third and fourth quarters.
“The reason we have been so successful is because we are able to show so many different looks defensively,” Broussard said. “The kids have really bought into what we’re trying to do, and they do a great job of keeping the ball in front of them. The key for us is that we need to figure out how to score more points offensively. If we do that, we’ll be able to make good things happen in March.”
Teddy Menard was the long bright spot for the Pios, as he scored a game-high 15 points in the losing effort.
“Notre Dame fought hard in this game,” Broussard said. “They always fight hard, and Teddy Menard is a heck of a player.”