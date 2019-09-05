Lafayette Christian will put its 20-game winning streak on the line when Westgate visits the Knights in a game that will be televised on Cox channel 4.
An abundance of talent on the field will be on the field, led by Westgate wide receiver Kayshon Boutte.
An LSU commitment, Boutte is the No. 2 senior prospect in the state, according to the 247Sports' composite rankings.
The Tigers also feature wide receiver Makholven Sonn (No. 45 senior in Louisiana) and defensive back Keydrain Calligan (No. 59).
LCA will counter with two top 100 in-state seniors — athlete Errol Rogers Jr. and linebacker Princeton Malbrue — and defensive back Sage Ryan, the state's No. 3 junior prospect.
"It's an exciting matchup," LCA coach Jacarde Carter said. "They have talent all over the field. We have talent, as well.
"It will be a fresh, new challenge, part of us moving up to the next level, that being the move from Class 1A to 2A with a more difficult schedule."
Look for the Knights to give the ball to workhorse running back Logan Gabriel, a Northwestern State commitment who rushed for 1,700 yards and 40 touchdowns in 2018.
"We're going to try to be fast and physical," Carter said. "We're definitely trying to feature Logan. We're going to run the football and hopefully, he'll have a big game."
Rogers will get the start at quarterback for the Knights, but the UL commitment could also see action at his natural position, wide receiver, depending on the progress of junior quarterback Ryan Roberts.
Although Westgate has a larger enrollment, Tigers coach Ryan Antoine says LCA has the size advantage.
"They're big," Antoine said. "They're bigger than us, and they're talented on the perimeter so we'll have to put our best foot forward.
"They may be a 2A team on paper, but they'll be bigger than us when we walk onto the field."
After his defense got roughed up against the run last year, Antoine is well aware that slowing the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Gabriel could be the key to victory.
"(Gabriel) is a big back," Antoine said. "He reminds me of our big back we had here, Tyreese Jackson, who is now at Colorado State.
"Once you let those type of guys get rolling, things can open up everywhere else for them, and they also have guys on the perimeter. Stopping the run is going to be a big key."
Cougars tangle with Tigers at Tulane
STM travels Friday to meet Holy Cross in a game that will be played at Tulane's Yulman Stadium.
The Cougars, ranked No. 1 in The Acadiana Advocate's Super 10 and No. 2 in Class 4A, are coming off a dominant 19-0 win over St. Martinville in last week's Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree.
"We came out of the jamboree thinking maybe we were stumbling on offense, but then we looked at the numbers and saw we had a 60 percent completion rate," said STM offensive coordinator Shane Savoie.
Senior running back Noah Frederick established himself as a big-play threat last week versus St. Martinville, which has eight returning defensive starters and is ranked No. 4 in 3A.
"Noah had runs of 60 and 70 yards, and he averaged 25 yards per carry," said Savoie, who is concerned with a formidable Holy Cross defense.
"Everything centers around their middle linebacker, Tyler Grubbs. He's an impressive player with a great motor, a tackling machine who is always around the football.
"They do a good job of keeping blockers off him. The nose guard is a heck of a player, and their defensive end is an exciting player who is getting recruited. Their three-down linemen and their middle linebacker are as good as we've seen in the past five years."
Intriguing QB battle in Comeaux-Teurlings game
After falling behind Northside early in the Lafayette Kiwanis Jamboree, the Comeaux Spartans roared back for a 21-6 win.
Comeaux's electric duo of senior quarterback Tre' Harris and junior wide receiver Malik Nabers teamed up for two touchdowns.
Harris threw a 31-yard touchdown to Nabers for one score, and the two hooked up for another completion that set up a 4-year keeper by Harris, who ran over a defender on his way to the end zone.
"Tre' is 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, and he's deceptively strong," said Comeaux coach Doug Dotson, who wants his team to reduce the number of penalties after they plagued the Spartans last week.
Dotson liked what he saw from defensive ends Kieren Batiste (6-3, 230) and Ty Marks (6-2, 205), both returning senior starters with good size and speed.
Teurlings Catholic went toe-to-toe with Acadiana for most of the jamboree before the Wreckin' Rams pulled away for a 27-13 win.
"We feel like we can hang our hat a little more this year with Sammy LeBlanc being a second-year starter as opposed to being a skinny, first-year junior last season," said Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier.
LeBlanc was 11 of 20 passing for 150 yards with an interception versus Acadiana. In the second half, he completed a crucial pass on fourth-and-long from the Acadiana 37-yard line to keep a scoring drive alive.
"We were excited to see kids make some plays against Acadiana," Charpentier said, "and to call Acadiana a quality opponent is an understatement.
"But defensively, I was impressed with our effort, especially the defensive line. They had a tough assignment but tackled the dive back consistently, and that's where you have to start."
Charpentier said his defense will need another strong outing against Comeaux.
"Comeaux is a typical 5A team in Louisiana with exceptional talent at the skill positions and an extremely athletic quarterback," he said.
"Defensively, they put a lot of speed on the field along with a lot of sure tacklers. Anytime you see a team that has a lot of good tacklers in the secondary, they have a chance to be really good."
The Teurlings coach is trying to devise a way to contain Nabers.
"It's going to be a challenge," Charpentier said. "Having Nabers gives them an unfair advantage because we can't count on one guy to take him away as a threat. We'll have to try to be creative."