SULPHUR - Parkview Baptist exploded for six runs in the third inning en route to an 8-2 win over Teurlings Catholic in the Division II semifinals on Thursday at McMurry Park.
The No. 1 Eagles (33-1) now advance to the finals at 10 a.m. Saturday against No. 2 St. Louis Catholic.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third on Thursday, the Eagles loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt.
Brennan Holt followed with a two-run single. After Holt advanced to second base on a relay throw to home plate, he stole third and was then forced to leave the game.
"We ran into a roadblock with Holt pulling the hamstring right there," Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. "That's what we think it is. A pulled hamstring. He'll be fine. I think he'll be ready to play Saturday."
Parkview pitcher Hunter Ponson allowed five hits and one earned run over seven innings with two strikeouts.
"Ponson just pitched a heckuva game," Jagneaux said. "The whole game, he did really well. My hat is off to my kids.
"They've won a lot of games and faced some adversity a couple of times. We want it to be our turn. This is our third time here. They're all in and I'm all in."
Brady Bordelon was 1-for-3 with two RBIs for Parkview, which collected nine walks from three Teurlings pitchers.
"This is exciting for us and our program," Jagneaux said. "No doubt. We swing it pretty good. Today was a good day for us.
"Now, we've had bad days where we didn't do that. Today was just one of those days when we were able to get guys in scoring position and drive runs in."
The PBS defense was able to track down several hard-hit balls that went for outs.
"That's one of the biggest things we stress," Jagneaux said. "We stress pitching and defense. Those two things you can take care of.
"Hitting is going to be up and down. The other stuff, we work hard at it. The kids buy into what we're doing. It's been a fun year so far."
Ryan Richard was 1-for-3 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored for No. 5 Teurlings (20-16).
After drawing a walk in the top of the third, Richard stole two bases and scored on an errant throw to third base.
"It stings a little bit right now," Teurlings coach Brooks Badeaux said. "Truthfully, I just told them that it's not about the outcome. It's about the process.
"There's nothing that I can tell them now that's going to make them feel any better, but in three or four days, it will all be in the past."
Teurlings starter Ben Tate allowed only three hits over 2.2 innings, but the Tulane signee walked six.
"Two walks to lead off an inning is never a good thing," said Badeaux, referring to Parkview's big third inning. "At that point, all you can do is try to minimize the damage. Two runs is still a manageable deficit, but when you go down five runs in the third, it kind of locks you down in a seven-inning game.
"You can't be as aggressive on the bases. You have to string two and three hits together for a big inning, hope for some walks, and their pitcher just didn't provide that for us today."
Kyle Breaux and Tate each had a single for the Rebels, while Carter Fontenot went 2-for-3 batting in the nine-hole.
'We drove the ball well,' Badeaux said. "It wasn't carrying well, and their defensive guys got some jumps on balls to make plays."