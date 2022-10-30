Waylon Young didn't step into an easy situation in his first year as Notre Dame volleyball coach.
It's one thing to step into the shoes of a coach who has built a program into a perennial contender, but the expectations are even higher when the departing coach is your parent.
In her final season as Notre Dame's coach, Young's mother Tara led the program to a Division IV state championship, and almost all of the starters from that team graduated, including all-metro performers Lily Morgan, Andrus Kelbaugh and Maddie Murrell.
Despite facing those obstacles, Young's squad is 26-16 and is expected to enter the playoffs as a No. 5 seed when the LHSAA releases the brackets Monday.
"We've had a good season and beat some good teams, but we need to find that little spark from when we played really good volleyball," said Young, whose team won eight straight matches over a span from late September to early October.
"Our biggest strength is our defense. We have three or four outstanding defenders. The majority of the time, the ball doesn't hit the floor easily."
Young's statement is backed up by statistics as the Pioneers have collected an impressive number of digs. Ellen Cormier has a team-high 393 digs, followed by Lydia Brown (335), Olivia Hensgens (323), Gracie Bearb (167) and Val Brown (164).
Hensgens, a senior outside hitter, has been the go-to player on offense with 416 kills.
"She has done everything we have asked of her," Young said of Hensgens, who has added 47 aces. "She has pushed herself to her limits."
Hensgens and senior middle blocker Allie Gray are the only returning starters from last season. Young said Gray, who has a team-high 37.5 blocks, has been a solid, consistent player at a blue-collar position.
Cormier is a jack of all trades who leads the team in aces (80) and ranks second with 184 kills, and setter Gracie Bearb has a team-high 615 assists.
"She will run through a wall to make plays," Young said of Cormier, a junior.
Annabelle Pitts (144 assists), Kennedy Prejean (88 kills) and Addy Hazelett (29.5 blocks, 121 kills), who Young says could be the team's best overall athlete, have also been instrumental to the Pioneers' success.
Although the Pioneers have lost three of their last four matches, Young said his team had its best passing effort in weeks at the recent Episcopal School of Acadiana Tournament. That's perfect timing for a team that will need crisp passing and offensive creativity in the playoffs.
"We have to manufacture offense because we're not able to just chuck it out there and know we're going to get kills," said Young, who has been impressed with his team's work ethic.
"As a staff, we know that this team is going to come into the gym and work at a high level. That has made the job pretty easy, to be honest."