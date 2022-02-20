BATON ROUGE - If you want to be the best, you have to test yourself against the best.
That's certainly true at the LHSAA State Indoor Track Meet at LSU's Carl Maddox Field House, where Classes 5A and 4A are thrown together in Division I to form a day full of tests.
That was true for the Westgate Tigers, who captured the Class 4A state outdoor crown in 2021 and have every intention of repeating in May.
The Tigers took a small group to Saturday's meet and came away with a sixth-place 18 points behind powers Ruston's 59 points, 58 from Catholic-Baton Rouge, 42 from Zachary, Scotlandville's 35, 22 from Karr and 20 from John Curtis.
"We're pretty solid again this year," Westgate coach Phillip Guidry said. "It's harder to win the indoors meet because 4A and 5A compete together."
Westgate's best finishes came in relay events, topped by a third-place 3:27.34 in the concluding 4x400 exchange by Cameron Spencer, Damien Hill, Mekhi Boutte and Tyquan Francis and a fourth-place 1:30.51 in the 4x200.
"It's all been pretty positive around school," Guidry said. "After we won state last spring, and then win football in the fall, we're getting more kids to go out for the team. We're realty working hard at doing things the right way, Coaches ae all working on the same message.
"I picture myself as a scientist. I've picked up a lot of pointers over the years from coaches along the way. You've got to know how to read a kid, figure out something that makes him different.
"It's a 24-week season. a cumulative effort. You have to build it, brick by brick."
Also in Division I, Southside's Dylan Sonnier was third in the long jump (22-7) and St. Thomas More's Jonathon Woods was fourth in the pole vault (13-1.5).
The best finishes in girls performers in Division I included a runner-up 11-9 in the pole vault by Teurlings' Addison Richey, as well as third-place-place efforts from Northside's Quincy Simon (58.81 400), Lafayette High's Reese Grossie (38-7.75 shot put) and the Lady Lion 4x400 relay of Brashannan Charles, Angela Breaux, Deija Bickham and Courtney Wiltz.
Lafayette Christian's Micah Miller (49-7 shot put) and Ville Platte's Michael Berry (6-4 high jump) were winners in Division II.
Ruston won Division I girls (74 points), University the Division II boys (62) and St. Louis won Division II girls with 111.