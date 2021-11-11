One year after being eliminated in the Division IV state quarterfinals, the Lafayette Christian Lady Knights were determined not to suffer the same fate again this year.
The Lady Knights, who are two years removed from a state runner-up finish, rolled to a three-game sweep of the Newman Lady Greenies 25-19, 25-23 and 25-11 to move on to the state semifinals.
“This feels great,” Lady Knights head coach Bryan Barrett said. “I didn’t know how we would adapt to the big arena and being home. Everyone has an acclimation period during these matches and whichever team adapts faster will likely win. I felt like we adapted well.”
LCA, who improved to 28-10 overall, never wavered even when the sets were going point for point to start.
“We have a lot of seniors on this team, so even when the first and second games were really close, I wasn’t worried,” Barrett said. “There wasn’t a time where I thought we were in a bind. Honestly, I don’t even begin to get excited until we are at 18 points in a game.”
Peyton Castro was among the top performers for the Lady Knights, who will face the Ascension Episcopal/Academy of Sacred Heart-N.O. winner, at 1:40 p.m. on Friday on Court 3. Castro finished with 11 kills, 17 assists and 15 digs. In addition to Castro, the Lady Knights benefited from solid performances from Kaitlyn Washington (12 kills, 1 block), Averi Lacassin (4 aces, 19 assists), Gracie Doiron (14 digs) and Krystian Hayes (1 block).
“I thought we did a great job of moving the ball around offensively,” Barrett said. “Peyton played really well, but overall I feel like everyone did a good job.”