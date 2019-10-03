Yes, these games between the St. Thomas More Cougars and the Catholic High of Baton Rouge Bears are always much-anticipated.
They have played eight times since 2007 — there was a four-year gap in the series between 2010 and 2015 — and five have been decided by two scores or less.
The series has flipped from how it started. STM won the first four games — the Cougars were forced to forfeit a 39-0 win in 2008 — and Catholic has won the past four. Those four losses to the Bears represent four of STM’s 10 losses over the past four years.
“We’ve had a long series with Catholic, and they’ve all been good, anticipated games,” STM coach Jim Hightower said. “Both schools have good followings, strong fan bases. There’s a lot of common ties between the two schools, so I think it’s always been kind of a highly anticipated game.”
But the ninth meeting, which will be played at 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium, carries as much hype as any.
According to The Advocate, it’s the best team in Acadiana versus the best team in Baton Rouge.
According to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association, it’s the top-ranked team in Class 4A versus the No. 2 team in Class 5A.
According to MaxPreps’ ranking of Louisiana teams across all classifications, it’s No. 1 (Catholic) versus No. 3 (STM).
It’s also happens to be a battle of two teams that have reached the finals in their divisions in three of the past four years. Catholic has won two titles in that span (2015 and 2017), while STM claimed one (2016). The Bears’ 2015 championship and the Cougars’ 2016 title was each program’s first.
“They’ve got great personnel,” Hightower said of Catholic. “They’re a school of 1,200-1,300 boys, so they’ve got real large pool of talent to pull from. They do such a good job with the players they have, they’re formidable.”
That’s why this clash of unbeatens, both of whom crushed Class 4A juggernauts at home last week, is considered one of the national games of the week by MaxPreps and the NFHS Network. It will also be televised locally by YurView Louisiana on Cox channel 4.
For Hightower, one regular-season game he was a part of that featured similar hype came to mind — an October 2010 clash between Acadiana and STM. The Wreckin’ Rams’ and the Cougars were the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the area, and STM hammered Acadiana 42-17 on its way to an undefeated regular season.
The Wreckin’ Rams, however, got revenge, beating the Cougars 31-0 in the Class 5A semifinals later that year. Acadiana then knocked off West Monroe 21-14 in the state title game.
But it’s not like the Cougars play big games infrequently.
“We’ve had other high-ranking games, including last week’s game with (No. 4) Neville,” Hightower said. “So in that regard I don’t think it’s different. But Catholic is definitely a worthy opponent for sure.”
Unlike how it was in 2010, there’s no possibility that Catholic or STM will see each other again in the playoffs. Friday’s result shouldn’t derail either team’s hopes of a state title.
But it does give both teams a glimpse of the competition level they will see in the playoffs.
“I’d say it’s typical of the kind of opponent you’re going to face in the semifinals or finals or something,” Hightower said. “They’re going to be there. They’ve got a history of being there late, late in the playoffs. So I would say the quality of the opponent is playoff like, and it’s going to be good practice for our kids. We’re going to find out a lot about our team. Good or bad, we’re going to find about it when you play a quality program like Catholic.”
The Bears, as they often do, run the ball extremely effectively, averaging 258 yards per game. Josh Parker leads the Catholic backfield, picking up 9 yards per carry and scoring five times on the season.
But Hightower was particularly impressed with Bears quarterback Jackson Thomas, who is completing 66.7 percent of his passes and accounted for eight touchdowns.
“Their quarterback is really the complete package,” Hightower said. “He can throw and run, and he’s a heady, competitive player. He’s a real spark back there. That, with the offensive line and the quality running backs and receivers they have, it’s a potent offense in every respect.”
GAME OF THE WEEK
Catholic-Baton Rouge at St. Thomas More
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium
Radio: 103.7-FM
Television: Cox channel 4
Records: Catholic 4-0; STM 4-0
Rankings: Catholic No. 2 in 5A; No. 1 in area; STM No. 1 in 4A; No. 1 in area
Last season: Catholic, 11-2, lost in state championship to John Curtis; STM 11-2, lost in state championship to University High
Last meeting: Catholic won 52-43 in 2018
Series history: Catholic leads 5-3
Players to watch: CATHOLIC: QB Jackson Thomas (5-11, 165, Sr.), OL Brian Hibbard (5-11, 225, Sr.), OL Joseph Alexander (6-3, 300, Sr.) RB Josh Parker (5-10, 185, Sr.), RB Braelen Morgan (5-7, 157, Sr.), WR Sam Ethridge (5-9, 178, Sr.), DT/OL Connor Finucane (6-4, 280, Sr.), DB Michael Cerniauskas (5-11, 188, Jr.). STM: QB Caleb Holstein (6-5, 215, Sr.), RB Tobin Thevenot (5-6, 150, Jr.), WR Jack Bech (6-1, 197, Jr.), WR Carter Arceneaux (5-11, 165, Jr.), OLB Beau Moncla (5-10, 175, Sr), CB Dominic Zepherin (5-11, 175, Jr.), FS Josh Stevenson (6-1, 195, Sr.), SS Jacob Trahan (6-1, 195, Sr)