Here is the Acadiana area's All-Metro Boys Soccer team for the 2022 season.
Most Valuable Player
Jacob Kleyla | St. Thomas More, Sr.
For four years, the Cougars' Kleyla established himself as one of the best defenders — regardless of division — in the state. While he isn't the biggest or the fastest, Kleyla uses his high soccer IQ to keep himself one step ahead of the competition. Kleyla, who finished with a team-best 12 assists, was named to the Division II all-state team for a second consecutive year and was voted the all-state defensive player of the year after helping lead the Cougars to its first soccer state title since 2017.
First team
Peyton Foreman | Southside, Sr.
Foreman, who was a first team all-state selection in Division I, was named the Division I defensive most valuable player. He helped the Sharks reach the quarterfinals for the first time in school history.
Courtland Williams | St. Thomas More, Jr.
Williams was named the Division II, District 3 overall Most Valuable Player and was a first team all-state selection after scoring 15 goals and recording 10 assists for the Division II state champion Cougars.
Layne Gonzalez | Teurlings, Sr.
Gonzalez, who was the Division III District 4 overall Most Valuable Player, was named to the all-state first team. No. 6 Teurlings was upended by David Thibodaux in the state regional round.
Jack Maloney | St. Thomas More, Sr.
Maloney, who allowed only 13 goals this past season, was a first team all-state selection in Division II. Maloney, who will continue his career at Millsaps College, allowed only one goal in the playoffs.
Devin Auzenne | Beau Chene, Sr.
Auzenne is a three-time first team all-state selection and was named the Division II, District 3 offensive MVP after scoring a career-high 42 goals and finishing with 15 assists for the Gators. who lost in the opening round.
Lane Patin | North Vermilion, Sr.
Patin was a second team all-state selection after being named the district's offensive MVP this past season. The Patriots reached the Division III quarterfinal round before falling to No. 4 Bossier 3-1.
Thomas Montgomery | St. Thomas More, Sr.
Montgomery was voted to the Division II all-state first team after finishing with a team-best 28 goals and two assists for the Cougars.
Dante Boudreaux: North Vermilion, Sr.
Boudreaux, who was a first team all-district selection, is a first team All-Metro selection for the second consecutive season. North Vermilion continued to grow as a program with a pair of 2-1 playoff wins this season.
Mason Suter | Southside, Sr.
Suter proved to be quite the offensive weapon for the Sharks and he has garnered a number of postseason awards including the Division I District 2 offensive MVP and a spot on the all-state second team.
Andrew Long | David Thibodaux, So.
Long, a second team all-state selection, was named the district's defensive MVP after playing a vital role in the Bulldogs' success that saw them reach the quarterfinals. The Bulldogs knocked off No. 6 Teurlings in the regional round.
Evan Lipari | ESA, So.
Lipari, who was the all-district overall MVP, was named to the all-state second team. The Falcons earned a No. 2 seed in the Division IV playoffs, before falling in the regional round.
Baylon Badeaux | Cecilia, Jr.
Badeaux was among the offensive bright spots for Cecilia, as he not only was named first team all-district, but he was tabbed as the Division III, District 4 offensive Most Valuable Player.
Britt Campbell | Ascension Episcopal, Sr.
Campbell was the offensive MVP for Division IV, District 4. He helped the Blue Gators reach the semifinals after a dramatic 2-0 road win over No. 4 Northlake Christian in the quarterfinal round.
Second team
Ian Allam, ESA
Rhett Kibbe, St. Thomas More
Peyton Jones, Teurlings
Connor Edmond, Ascension Episcopal
Mason Osoborn, Lafayette High
Andrew Stringer, St. Thomas More
Gavin Royer, Carencro
Cadon Russo, David Thibodaux
Christopher Williams, St. Thomas More
Trey Whaley, Beau Chene
Ellison Haynes, David Thibodaux
Jesus Martinez, Acadiana
Nick Pontiff, Cecilia
Christian Pope, Catholic-New Iberia
Coach of the Year
John Plumbar, St. Thomas More
The Cougars' boys' soccer program enjoyed a banner season and Plumbar was at the helm pulling all the right strings. Plumbar helped the Cougars to an 18-3-4 overall record and the school's first boys' Division II state championship since 2017.