NEW IBERIA — Two months after reaching the state semifinals in volleyball, the Highland Baptist girls basketball team is playing at a high level.
"There is absolutely a correlation between the success in the two sports," said Highland Baptist basketball coach Carol Sensley, whose squad is 19-3 overall, 3-0 in District 8-1A.
"At a small school, several of your athletes with be multi-sport athletes. I have five basketball players that are volleyball players. Several of them were key volleyball players who were imperative in our success. It doesn't surprise me that the same group of five joined our team with other multi-sport athletes, and we're seeing some of the same energy, success and hard work. So it's been a joy and a correlation with multiple sports having success."
With a 62-29 victory versus Covenant Christian on Monday, the Lady Bears have won 17 of their last 18 games.
Junior center Marin Barras scored a game-high 29 points, followed by Jasey Roy with 10. Dusti Abshire added eight points and point guard Bri Sensley, daughter of the head coach, contributed seven.
"Marin is averaging 24 points per game for us," Sensley said. "She also averages 14 rebounds and has had a double-double in almost every game. Our senior, Jasey Roy, is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds."
Barras is a strong finisher in the lane while Roy, a high-energy player, can seamlessly dip inside and outside.
Bri Sensley is averaging nine points, 10 assists and seven steals per game under the watchful eye of her mom.
"I do get on her a lot harder because she's my daughter," Carol Sensley said. "You know, it's tough coaching your own kid. I find myself pulling back at times because she is my kid.
"I expect her to know certain things about the game and do certain things, but I have to keep reminding myself that she's just a sophomore. She's learning. But I'm blessed that I have this opportunity to coach her and a group of young ladies that care about each other."
The Lady Bears graduated only one starter from last year's team that was eliminated by nemesis Central Catholic in the second round of the basketball playoffs.
Highland was also ousted by Central Catholic in the volleyball postseason.
"We lost Blair Abshire, who is now one of the point guards for Centenary College," Carol Sensley said. "Dusti is her baby sister. Braylie Derouen is our fifth starter.
"We have a good scoring balance. We need to get a little better work from our guards, but we have not yet had a game where everybody was clicking."
Highland has a deep bench that has been pivotal in the team's success.
In a 50-45 win at St. Edmund earlier this month, Nia Johnson provided the spark as the Lady Bears rallied from behind.
"I've been harping on how important our bench is," Sensley said. "On two occasions, Nia Johnson knocked down big 3's vs. St. Edmund. Mindy Charpentier came in and hit a huge 3 against Southside that changed the dynamic of that game.
"Our bench has been very, very good with coming in and giving us substantial minutes. I have a senior coming off the bench, Peyton Clark. She's been instrumental defensively with giving us some energy. At 5-foot-10, Peyton is very athletic and rangy. She is a very good, intense defender."
In the district opener, the Lady Bears earned a 52-44 win at Central Catholic. That victory came on the heels of a 55-54 defeat of 5A Southside.
"It's been a good team effort," said Sensley, who squad is ranked fifth in Division IV. "Our scoring production has been balanced on the perimeter and in the post, and that's what makes us a dangerous threat.
"I'm very proud of where the girls are. Some of the games they have just pulled it together and had the will and determination to find a way to win. We're playing hard. I challenge them daily to play smarter and that's what we're focusing on — our intensity and executing offensively."
Sensley believes her team has the ability to reach the state tournament in Lake Charles.
"Our goal, like any other program at the beginning of the year, is to get to the state tournament," she said. "We know that it's going to take one game at a time. That's what I told them this year — to focus on one game at a time — and we've done a really good job of keeping our focus.
"I think we're talented enough and play hard enough. It's going to be important for us to stay healthy and, again, to play a little smarter down the stretch."