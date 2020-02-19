St. Paul’s boys soccer coach Sean Moser had very little reason to doubt his team’s chances when the top-seeded Wolves were forced to travel to No. 9 Lafayette High for the Division I quarterfinals.
Sure, the Mighty Lions hadn’t given up a goal since Jan. 7 and hadn’t lost since falling at St. Paul’s 3-2 on Dec. 2. But Moser coaches a program that hasn’t dropped a match to an in-state team since rival Jesuit beat St. Paul’s in the 2018 Division I finals. The Wolves (21-0-0) have won five of the last six Division I championships, including blanking the Blue Jays 3-0 at the UL soccer complex a year ago.
St. Paul’s quest for a 10th straight final appearance will continue after it beat Lafayette 2-0 Tuesday night, using first-half goals from senior James Bradford and classmate Michael Dufour to keep the Lions at arm’s length.
“We’ve played all the top-10 teams (in the state), and we were the fittest team or the fastest team and we were the most skillful team,” Moser said. “We worried about some penalties, some free kicks, some throw-ins that (Lafayette) had, but that was all they had. All they created were long-ball, long-throw, long-free-kicks kind of thing.
“I think the first half was indicative of the score, and then the second half we should put them away. Three or four balls through the (six-yard box) — we had nobody there — and then three breakaways on the keeper. He made one good save and then we missed two. I’ll take a 2-0 win on the road, but it was a bigger spread then the score indicates.”
Lafayette first-year coach Joan Olivia said the match simply came down to missed opportunities in the first half. The Wolves capitalized while the Lions did not, and the final result was fitting.
“They were better than us, and they deserved to win,” Olivia said.
“I think the window of 10 minutes after the first goal, we suffered a little bit,” Olivia added. “I think we fixed it at halftime. We never went out of the game. We kept fighting for balls. We tried to keep the ball in our field, but it was difficult against a good team.”
Olivia, however, is proud of the way his team closed the year after starting the season 3-3-2. The Lions won 11 of their final 14 matches, including a pair of 1-1 draws against Division II semifinalists Ben Franklin and Holy Cross.
“I think the last 10 games we’ve been doing great,” Olivia said. “The style of play has been very enjoyable as a coach, and we’re very happy how the team has improved.”
The two-hour road trip in the quarterfinals might have been an inconvenience for the No. 1 seed, but it certainly wasn’t anything the Wolves hadn’t previously experienced, Moser said.
“Last year, when these (seniors) were juniors, a lot of them had started for the first time,” Moser said. “So I put them on the road like 12 times. So we came here, we went Dutchtown, we went to St. Amant. We got kind of battle-tested. So we didn’t have as many road games this year, but I think we were comfortable.
“The field stayed in good shape, so as soon as we got here, we knew we’d be able to move the ball.”