St. Thomas More wide receiver Jack Bech reversed his original commitment on Sunday from Vanderbilt, announcing on social media his intention to join the LSU Tigers.
Bech, who had originally committed to Vanderbilt, became the second local standout to commit to LSU this weekend, one day after Lafayette Christian's Sage Ryan gave his pledge to LSU.
Bech, a three-star prospect per 247 Sports, has 27 receptions for 577 yards and 10 touchdowns so far this season.
According to 247 Sports, Bech has scholarship offers from schools such as Texas, Notre Dame, Houston, Arizona, UL-Lafayette, Mississippi State, Tulane and TCU.
LSU has recruited the Lafayette area heavily. The Tigers locked down a commitment from St. Thomas More Class of 2022 quarterback Walker Howard and currently has an offer out to 2021 wide receiver Malik Nabers.
Bech's commitment gives LSU 21 recruits in its upcoming class.