CARENCRO — The Carencro Bears enter the state tournament with a newly found confidence that may not have existed at the beginning of the season.
The No. 5 seed in the 4A bracket handled business Friday in a 100-44 shellacking of Pearl River. The 100 points, the most the Bears have scored all season, gives them enormous momentum heading to their state quarterfinal matchup against Huntington. Carencro coach Chris Kovatch said the playoffs are no time to worry about anyone’s emotions.
“We weren't aiming to (score 100) by any stretch of the imagination,” Kovatch said, “but we did think we would have a chance to run with this game. We said early on, we have to worry about us right now. We aren't worried about other people’s feelings. We never put any full court pressure in the second half.”
The 100 points definitely ignited the bench. Some players who see very little playing time, like freshman Daeshon Randell, got in on the scoring; Randell had three points. Senior Julian Landor said the bench desperately wanted the 100.
“We should have been had a 100-point game by now,” Landor said. “I was hoping it would happen. We really wanted it and everyone wants it again.”
Landor dominated the game, hustling from the opening tip and scoring a game-high 28 points. He crashed the boards from the very first possession and earned multiple layups and put backs. It was an impressive performance that Kovatch said set the tone for the entire night.
“Julian really came out and dominated the boards,” Kovatch said. “He scored easy buckets essentially because of the intensity that he played with and the hustle that he brought. Basketball gods have a way of honoring that sort of toughness and hustle. It really paid dividends for him which paid off for us especially in the first half.”
Landor and fellow senior Artrell Marks are the lone seniors on a team that lost six strong leaders from last year’s state championship roster. Landor said he and Marks — who had 21 Friday — are relishing in their roles as leaders and not adding any unnecessary pressure at all.
“We lost a lot of experience from the team,” Landor said. “Last year was my first year on the team. We have a sophomore and a junior starting with us this year. We have a lot of experience lost, but we have talent. We don’t feel any pressure.
“It feels good for my number to be called and to step up the way I do. We’re just trying to lead our team to another state championship.”
Kovatch said he may have sung a different tune at the beginning of the season than he is right now when it comes to a potential state championship repeat. He said he isn’t quite sure how the Bears are in this position, but they’re peaking at the right time, playing together and for each other.
“If you asked me in the beginning, I would have said no way,” he said. “You lose six guys off a team with that much experience, in my mind, we shouldn't even be here right now.
“But we are playing pretty darn good ball with some guys who have never really been in this position before. Some of that success from last year is rubbing off. We are trying to follow the same routines and just do what we know how to do.”