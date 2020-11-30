Week 10 prep football playoff schedule for the Acadiana area. All games currently scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.
Class 5A-nonselect
Regional
(16) East Ascension at (1) Acadiana
(9) Lafayette High at (8) Mandeville
(13) New Iberia at (3) Zachary
Class 4A-nonselect
Regional
(16) DeRidder at (1) Carencro
(10) Eunice at (26) Belle Chasse
(13) Westgate at (4) Neville
Division II-select
Quarterfinals
(7) Parkview Baptist at (2) St. Thomas More
(8) Teurlings at (1) De La Salle
Class 3A-nonselect
Regional
(4) Church Point at (20) Brusly
(10) St. Martinville at (7) Green Oaks
Division III-select
Quarterfinals
(6) Ascension Episcopal at (3) Notre Dame
(5) Lafayette Christian at (4) Episcopal
(8) Catholic-NI at (1) Newman
Class 2A-nonselect
(14) Rosepine at (3) Loreauville
Division IV-select
Quarterfinals
(7) Riverside at (2) Vermilion Catholic