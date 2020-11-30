ACA.stmcarfootball002.111520.jpg
Both Carencro and St. Thomas More will be back in action this Friday after seeing first round byes.

Week 10 prep football playoff schedule for the Acadiana area. All games currently scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4.

Class 5A-nonselect

Regional

(16) East Ascension at (1) Acadiana

(9) Lafayette High at (8) Mandeville

(13) New Iberia at (3) Zachary

Class 4A-nonselect

Regional

(16) DeRidder at (1) Carencro

(10) Eunice at (26) Belle Chasse

(13) Westgate at (4) Neville

Division II-select

Quarterfinals

(7) Parkview Baptist at (2) St. Thomas More

(8) Teurlings at (1) De La Salle

Class 3A-nonselect

Regional

(4) Church Point at (20) Brusly

(10) St. Martinville at (7) Green Oaks

Division III-select

Quarterfinals

(6) Ascension Episcopal at (3) Notre Dame

(5) Lafayette Christian at (4) Episcopal

(8) Catholic-NI at (1) Newman

Class 2A-nonselect

(14) Rosepine at (3) Loreauville

Division IV-select

Quarterfinals

(7) Riverside at (2) Vermilion Catholic

