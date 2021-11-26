Lafayette Christian Academy’s football program have played at a high level for much of the season.
But in Friday’s Division III semifinal against Newman, the Knights took it to another level.
Behind an unstoppable offense and a stifling defense, the Knights turned in the “best performance” of the season en route to a blowout 49-7 victory over the Greenies (7-3). With the win, the Knights advance to the state finals for a fifth consecutive season (third in Division III).
“Blessed,” Knights head coach Trev Faulk said when describing advancing to a fifth straight title game. “God has been so good to us. It’s just a blessing. It’s a blessing to come here and do what we love to do with a group of kids that I love to be around. It’s a blessing to come here and be around this group of coaches. We’re all so blessed.”
With the win, the Knights (10-1) will face No. 3-seed St. Charles for the state championship on Dec. 4 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. With a win over St. Charles, LCA will join John Curtis as the only high school football programs in Louisiana history to win five consecutive state titles.
While the attention leading up to the game focused on LCA’s defense preparing to face Arch Manning, who is the No. 1-rated pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2023 according to 247Sports, it was the Knights’ JuJuan Johnson who delivered the memorable performance. Johnson, who accounted for six touchdowns, completed his first 10 passes on his way to a spectacular performance.
“Oh man, this feels so good,” said Johnson, who only played one drive into the third quarter before giving way to his backup Daejon Sinegal. “Our coaches did a great job with the play calling. We were just clicking on all cylinders.”
The sophomore signal-caller completed 11-of-13 passes for 323 yards and four touchdowns, while also rushing 13 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns.
“This isn’t something I did on my own,” Johnson said. “I can’t do those things by myself. My offensive line did a great job of blocking to give me time to sit there and find receivers. My receivers did a great job of executing their routes and catching the football. The coaches called great plays. All of those things had to happen for me to have the game that I had.”
Faulk was thrilled to see Johnson, who led the Knights to seven touchdowns on seven its first seven possession for a 49-7 advantage with 10:19 remaining in the third quarter, have a performance of that magnitude on such a big stage.
“JuJuan has been locked in,” Faulk said. “You have to give a lot of credit to his offensive line, running backs, receivers and his coaches. JuJuan had time this week to meet with our offensive coordinator after practice and they came up with a great game plan. He did a great job of running the offense.”
Among Johnson’s favorite targets were receivers Alex Beard and Darian Riggs, who combined for 256 yards and three touchdowns. Beard finished with a game-high 158 yards and two scores on three receptions, while Riggs chipped in with five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.
“Offensively, I felt like we were focused all week,” Faulk said. “Obviously, you can’t predict this type of performance, but I felt we had a really good week of practice.”
Defensively, the Knights were once again overwhelming for an opposing offense. Fresh off a dominating performance against Ascension Episcopal, the Knights made life miserable for the highly touted Manning. Manning, who was under pressure often, completed six of 17 passes for 49 yards and an interception, while rushing for 15 yards and the Greenies’ loan touchdown.
“Our defense was phenomenal,” Johnson said. “Those guys work so hard every day. I cannot say enough about how they played. They did a great job.”
LCA’s defense had held the Greenies to 82 yards of total offense (49 passing, 33 rushing) late into the fourth quarter. However, the Knights made mass substitutions with a little more than a minute left in the game and allowed 55 yards on the ground to Tee Williams. Newman ended the game with 137 yards of total offense and were 2-for-8 on third down conversions.
“This defense is special,” Faulk said. “They are a special group of kids. We did a great job of performing at all three levels. They take so much pride in playing defense. Newman is a very good team and that had been very explosive on offense. Our kids did a tremendous job of executing the game plan. I’m so proud of them.”