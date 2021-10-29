ACA.acadcomfoot001.101021.jpg

The Rams' Corey Landry (23) returns this punt for a touchdown as Comeaux High football hosts Acadiana High School on Friday, October 8, 2021, in Lafayette.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Week 10 Schedule

Thursday’s Games

West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal

Northwest at Ville Platte

Pine Prairie at Church Point

Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC

Friday’s Games

Acadiana at Lafayette

Comeaux at Barbe

Southside at New Iberia

Eunice at LaGrange

North Vermilion at Cecilia

Rayne at Washington-Marion

East St. John at St. Thomas More

Westgate at Carencro

Teurlings at Northside

Livonia at Breaux Bridge

Opelousas at Beau Chene

Mamou at Iota

Erath at Abbeville

St. Martinville at Crowley

Lake Arthur at Kaplan

Welsh at Lafayette Christian

Port Barre at Notre Dame

Franklin at Catholic-NI

Houma Christian at Delcambre

Jeanerette at Loreauville

Westminster at Opelousas Catholic

St. Edmund at Catholic-PC

Centerville at Highland Baptist

