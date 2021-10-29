Week 10 Schedule
Thursday’s Games
West St. Mary at Ascension Episcopal
Northwest at Ville Platte
Pine Prairie at Church Point
Vermilion Catholic at Central Catholic-MC
Friday’s Games
Acadiana at Lafayette
Comeaux at Barbe
Southside at New Iberia
Eunice at LaGrange
North Vermilion at Cecilia
Rayne at Washington-Marion
East St. John at St. Thomas More
Westgate at Carencro
Teurlings at Northside
Livonia at Breaux Bridge
Opelousas at Beau Chene
Mamou at Iota
Erath at Abbeville
St. Martinville at Crowley
Lake Arthur at Kaplan
Welsh at Lafayette Christian
Port Barre at Notre Dame
Franklin at Catholic-NI
Houma Christian at Delcambre
Jeanerette at Loreauville
Westminster at Opelousas Catholic
St. Edmund at Catholic-PC
Centerville at Highland Baptist