CHURCH POINT -- Sometimes football breaks your way, and sometimes you make it happen for yourself.
Church Point did a little of both Friday in its 35-0 shutout of Eunice to improve to 5-0 on the season. For one, the Bears experienced defensive unit ensured that Eunice never got fully comfortable on the offensive end.
But, there’s the luck aspect that gets involved in every game and Church Point’s opening touchdown of the game embodied that luck often does play a role in deciding games.
When quarterback Chandler Guillory swung the ball out to Church Point dynamo Andy Briceno, the ball was grazed by Bobcat defender. This caused Briceno to be thrown off, but not completely, as he collected the ball after juggling it between each hand and then coasting to a 14-yard touchdown that opened Church Point’s scoring.
It set the tone for a night of bad breaks for Eunice, which had faced some penalty issues that had led to a 4th-and-43 punting situation where a bad snap caused them to lose 18 more yards and set the tone for the Briceno score.
Eunice (2-3) would later have a 70-yard Rondrelyn Mitchell touchdown called back due to holding.
The misfortune was somehow uplifting to Eunice head coach Andre Vige, who believes his team isn’t far off.
“I thought we played hard and had a really good defensive plan,” Vige said. “We have a six-minute drive going and we’re a clean handoff away from a touchdown. Then they have the (Briceno) catch where he bobbles, bobbles, bobbles and then catches it and scores. Those two plays had a big effect on the game.”
While misfortune may have played a role for Eunice, credit must be given to the Church Point defense and head coach John Craig Arceneaux, who opted for a second-half adjustment that further limited Eunice’s offensive opportunities.
“It was a great effort,” Arceneaux said. “We’ve been playing great defensive football and the guys in the box have really put some pressure on people. We were able to get a bunch of negative plays and put them in some tough situations.”
Eunice’s ability to set the edge on defense forced Arceneaux and his staff to go away from star runner Tylon Citizen and lean on fullback Jalon Reese in the second half.
“(Eunice) did a good job of walking safeties down and really setting that edge on us,” Arceneaux said. “So we made the decision to try to attack them inside in a numbers situation. They were really out-hatting us at some points and had more guys than we could block at times.
“We took what they gave us in the second half.”