There aren’t too many teams that match up well with the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams as far as size.
However, the Wreckin’ Rams will be facing an East Ascension team in the state regional round of the Class 5A playoffs this week with serious size on offense, but defensive coordinator Kyle Seibold is confident that his unit will be up for the challenge when No. 1 Acadiana hosts No. 16 East Ascension at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They (East Ascension) are enormous,” Seibold said. “They’re big everywhere. They have big, long wide receivers and a tall quarterback that can move around. They have a size advantage from a matchup standpoint, but we’ll have to just line up and play and get after them. It will come down to who’s the more physical, aggressive team. If we can adjust and play with physicality, then we’ll be fine.”
The Rams were exceptional on defense last week to kick off the playoffs, limiting Covington to a minus-26 total yards in last Friday's playoff opener.
“We were really attacking the line of scrimmage with our front seven,” Seibold said. “Our linebackers were attacking downhill, and we got after the quarterback. We had four sacks and made them uncomfortable, so I’d say we were really effective attacking the line of scrimmage. Our guys have played a lot of big games against tough competition, so nothing really rattles them.”
Mighty Lions test Mandeville
While the Lafayette High Mighty Lions were pumped after their playoff win last week since 2006 over East Jefferson, coach Cedric Figaro and Company are aiming for more.
The No. 9-seeded Mighty Lions will travel to No. 8 Mandeville on Friday in what should be a tough, physical matchup.
“When you win a playoff game for the first time in 14 years, it’s big,” LHS coach Cedric Figaro said. “But you can’t let that be everything. They (Mandeville) have size with a couple of UL commits and are a solid team that’s well-coached. I feel good, their strength is offense and our strength is defense. We’ll have to get after them in all three phases of the game and hopefully pull a win out.”
The Mighty Lions tried out some new things on offense last week with Xan Saunier seeing most of his time at running back with his younger brother Grayson at quarterback.
“We decided those offensive adjustments were needed against East Jefferson,” Figaro said. “We lined him (Xan Saunier) up at running back, it was a game plan thing. Oliver (Craddock) and Thaos (Figaro) got snaps on offense and got carries as well. Xan is an athlete, we could probably put him on defense if needed. His younger brother Grayson did a good job, and we wanted to get him experience.”
STM Cougars anxious
It’s been over three weeks since the St. Thomas More Cougars have taken the field for a varsity game.
The Cougars were a perfect 7-0 after a huge district win over Carencro, but they weren’t expecting to not have played since then after North Vermilion was forced to cancel and then a first-round playoff bye.
“It’s been very unusual,” Cougars head coach Jim Hightower said. “I haven’t seen anything like it. I feel like we’ve got a good handle on it, but we won’t know until we suit up Friday. The guys have been good. They’ve been able to stay in shape and work on things we needed to work on.”
The No. 2-seeded Cougars will take on No. 7 Parkview Baptist this week in the Division II quarterfinals, and Hightower is confident his guys won’t be rusty.
“They (Parkview) are a well-coached, physical team and will be a quality opponent,” Hightower said. “They’re similar to some of the teams we’ve played in district, so it will be a good hard-fought contest. We’ve worked hard to make sure we haven’t lost much, and we had a normal week of practice to shake off any rust.”
Carencro recharged
The Carencro Bears were one of the few teams to play a full eight games this regular season, but they ended up seeing an off week after their first round opponent forfeited.
While the Bears still practiced and didn't just take the week off, they were able to use the bye as an opportunity to recharge and heel up from various bumps and bruises.
“We were able to go back to fundamentals,” Bears coach Tony Courville said. “We went over alignment for defense and mentally went back to focusing on us. It gave some of our guys extra time to heal. They sweated it out and got a full season in and lucked out with a first round bye.”
One of those players that recharged is running back Kendrell Williams, who was dealing with a minor shoulder injury, and the No. 1-seeded Bears are aiming to come out run-heavy this week against No. 16 DeRidder.
“They (DeRidder) have good size and are very athletic,” Courville said. “But I feel like we matchup well. Coming out physical against those guys is our goal, and I like where we’re at on both sides of the ball. We’ll give them a heavy dose of the veer and those three backs we got.”