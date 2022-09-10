Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier saw the film, so he had a pretty good feeling how the matchup with Avoyelles would go.
Once the game was played, it might have been even worse … except of course for the final score with his Rebels rolling to a 41-12 victory over Avoyelles on Friday.
What’s so strange about that?
Well, visiting Avoyelles ran 80 offensive plays to only 24 for Teurlings. And really, it was only 21 offensive plays for the Rebels, because three of them were victory formation snaps.
Therefore, the visiting Mustangs actually outgained Teurlings 319-254 despite being defeated by 29 points.
“It’s a nightmare,” Charpentier said of the game.
Avoyelles converted 8 of 15 attempts on third down and 3 of 7 tries on fourth down. The Mustangs regularly employ onsides kicks and never punt.
The other reason it all worked out well in the end was how many big plays the Rebels were able to accumulate when they did have the ball.
Wide receiver Kentrell Prejean led the way with four receptions for 188 yards and four touchdowns. That included scoring plays of 90, 53, 32 and 13 yards.
Preston Welch was 3-for-3 for 98 yards and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Bradford Cain added a 90-yard TD pass.
Running back Tanner Brinkman collected 78 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.
Teurlings is now 2-0 on the season and will host St. Charles on Friday.
STM 42, Alexandria 35
In a matchup somewhat similar to the Teurlings-Avoyelles games, the St. Thomas More Cougars held off visiting Alexandria 42-35 to avenge a road loss to the Trojans a year ago.
The Cougars used big plays to remain consistently two scores ahead of Alexandria before the final period when the Trojans outscored STM 9-0 to get within a touchdown late.
STM outgained Alexandria 496-387, despite the Trojans piling up 29 first downs to 15 for the Cougars. Alexandria had a 7-of-16 conversion rate on third down and hit on 3 of 5 tries on fourth down to help gain a huge edge in offensive plans 95-52 over the Cougars.
STM's rushing attack was productive again. Charlie Payton had 115 yards rushing on 16 carries, followed by Hutch Swilley with nine receptions for 80 yards and three scores.
Wide receiver Christian McNees added two carries for 66 yards and a score. He also had two kickoff returns for 120 yards and a score.
Connor Stelly led STM with three catches for 69 yards, while Tanner Hornback caught a 39-yard touchdown pass.
Carencro 50, Barbe 29
LAKE CHARLES - Don’t look now, but the Carencro Golden Bears are showing some early signs of becoming road warriors with style.
One week after handling Alexandria in the opener, coach Tony Courville’s Bears routed the Barbe Buccaneers 50-29 Friday in Lake Charles.
Turnovers played a big role in this one, forcing three fumbles and an interception.
Offensively, running back Kennon Ryan ran for 130 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, while quarterback Chantz Ceaser added 74 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Ceaser also threw a touchdown pass in the win.
Cashmire Batiste also contributed heavily with 15 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown, while also catching a pass for an 18-yard touchdown.
Joni Martin had the interception for the Bears’ defense for 19 yards.