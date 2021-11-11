Cecilia High quarterback Alex Soileau is performing at a near-flawless level as the No. 7 Bulldogs prepare to host No. 26 Beau Chene in a Class 4A first-round playoff game Friday.
After missing four games with a ruptured spleen, Soileau completed a total of 23 of 28 passes for 512 yards and five TDs in wins over Livonia and North Vermilion the past two weeks. In six games, the senior has completed 72% of his passes for 1,533 yards and 0 interceptions.
"Alex had been practicing without contact a couple of weeks before Week 9, and he was chomping at the bit to come back,' Cecilia coach Dennis Skains said. "We let him play the first half of the last two games."
"It's exciting for everybody to have him back. It boosts the entire team's confidence level when you have a quarterback who always gives you an opportunity to win. I think the guys play a little harder and with more confidence."
The 8-2 Bulldogs won three of four games during Soileau's absence. Freshman running back Diesel Solari moved to quarterback and completed 34 of 53 passes for 513 yards and two TDs. Solari also has a team-high 477 rushing yards and eight TDs.
Skains said the Bulldogs defense - led by Ridge Collins, Kendrick Alexander, Kennedy Livings, Reginald Boutte and Cade Poirier - also stiffened considerably with Soileau out.
Cecilia (8-2) and Beau Chene (6-4) met in a Week 7 District 6-4A game with the Bulldogs winning 40-20.
Rayne rolling into playoffs
After an 0-3 start, the Rayne Wolves flipped the switch and have won six of their last seven games with a Class 4A first-round playoff game on tap Friday against No. 20 North Desoto.(5-5).
The Wolves entered the season with only four returning starters on offense, but the group matured quickly under the direction of sophomore quarterback Dylan Judice (1,647 yards passing, 19 TDs.
Running back Darian Chevalier has rushed for 854 yards with eight TDs, and receivers Kylin Wheeler (25-798, 11 TDs) and Bleyton Young (25-409, four TDs) are stretching defenses.
"Early in the year, I moved some guys around up front on the offensive line," Rayne coach Kaine Guidry said. "That helped, plus the emergence of our passing game. I honestly didn't know what I had in Kylin Wheeler until Week 5. This kid is a freshman."
In the first half of the season, Wheeler caught five passes for 163 yards and two TDs. Since then, he is averaging 30 yards per catch, 127 yards per game and has scored nine TDs.
"He's the real deal," Guidry said of Wheeler. "It's been a long time since I've seen a player this special. He has the 'it' factor with a different gear where you can't overthrow him. It's something you can't even coach."
Teurlings faces big test
Teurlings Catholic was rewarded with a Division II home playoff game after the Rebels went 6-4 and garnered a No. 7 seed. For Rebels coach Dane Charpentier, however, it hardly felt like a reward with an opening round opponent such as De La Salle.
The Cavaliers are not a typical No. 10 seed. Officially, De La Salle has a 2-7 record, but the Cavaliers were forced to forfeit their first six games - four of which were wins - due to a player eligibility issue.
Since 2016, the Cavaliers have reached the state championship three times and reached the semifinals twice. De La Salle also has eliminated the Rebels from the postseason each of the past two years.
In last year's Division II quarterfinals, the Rebels led by three points in the fourth quarter before a blocked field goal was returned for a touchdown in De La Salle's 28-17 win.
"We played really well for three and a half quarters last year," Rebels coach Dane Charpentier said. "We're going to have to play four good quarters to have a chance."
Although De La Salle graduated star running back Montrell Johnson and defensive lineman J'Marian Peterson from last year's team, the Cavaliers returned quarterback Cole Milford. Other key players include running back P.J. Martin and linemen Caden Jones (6-7, 280), Tim Donelon (6-6, 290) and Frankie Bentley (6-5, 315).
"De La Salle is like they were last year and the year before," Charpentier said. "They're especially strong on the offensive and defensive line. Their identity is pretty much a run-first team, but they're very effective in play-action.
"Their quarterback is a three-year starter who is very accurate when he does throw. They have a very good screen game. Their defense is very strong at middle linebacker and the defensive tackles are huge and athletic."