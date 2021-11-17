It only took a few minutes for current Episcopal School of Acadiana volleyball coach Sara Robichaux to recognize the talents of Peyton Stokley.
Seven years ago, when Robichaux was a volleyball star at UL, Stokley's mom asked Robichaux to give Peyton a lesson and the youngster's ability was evident.
"I knew she would be special," Robichaux said of Stokley, who signed a letter of intent Tuesday to continue her volleyball career at Southeastern Louisiana University. "I was like, 'Yeah, this kid is going to be good.'"
Stokley lived up to those expectations, having played on the varsity level for the Lady Falcons since the seventh grade. As a sophomore, she was a first-team all-district selection. As a junior, she was named district MVP and was an All-Metro selection.
She took it to the next level as a senior, leading the Falcons to their first state championship appearance since 2013. Stokley repeated as district MVP, was selected to play on the West All-Star Team, and led the Falcons in assists and kills.
"To be able to coach Peyton through these final stages of her career was really cool," said Robichaux, who just finished her second year at the helm of the ESA program. "With me being a former Division I athlete, it was fun to teach her some tips and tricks to let her know what to expect in the future and how to play at a faster pace."
At the LHSAA state tournament last week, the No. 3 seeded Lady Falcons were on the brink of elimination in a semifinals match with No. 2 Westminster. Down two sets to one and trailing 24-22 in the fourth set, Stokley took over.
"Peyton told our setter to get her the ball, and she put the next two balls away," Robichaux recalled. "She's a clutch kid. She knows what she's doing and just gets after it."
The Lady Falcons went on to win that fourth set 28-26 before taking the fifth set 15-12 behind Stokley's 17 kills, 16 assists, six aces and two blocks.
"You get a kid like her once in a blue moon," Robichaux said. "She's a competitor. No matter what she's doing, she wants to compete. She has fun while she's doing it, too."
At Southeastern, Stokley will join a squad that includes Acadiana area products Addie Vidrine (Ascension Episcopal) and Ariana Hebert, Cicily Hidalgo and Jolie Hidalgo from Teurlings Cathollic.
"It lifted a lot of pressure when I signed today," said Stokley, who will play setter on the next level. "I had a few offers from colleges. I really enjoyed the team environment at Southeastern, and I already knew most of the girls.
"I'm very excited because there is already a bunch of chemistry between us. I played club volleyball with Cicily and Jolie, and Lily Morgan from Notre Dame is going to be my roommate. She hasn't signed yet, but she's committed to Southeastern."
Peyton is continuing her family's tradition of athletic success. Her grandfather, the late Nelson Stokley, played quarterback at LSU and served as UL head football coach from 1986 to 1998. Her uncle, Brandon Stokley, was a star receiver at UL who was drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens and played on two Super Bowl championship teams.