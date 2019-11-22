Some nights are just more special than others.

The No. 1-seeded Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams relished one of those uniquely memorable evenings in steamrolling No. 16 Walker 49-0 in the Class 5A state regional round Friday at Bill Dotson Stadium.

Certainly, the primary objective was for the Rams to advance in the bracket and that was achieved in style.

In getting to 12-0 for the first time in school history, Acadiana earned a quarterfinal trip to Bossier City to meet the Airline Vikings next Friday.

But there was much more at play in Friday’s win. Four-year starting halfback Dillan Monette needed a hair over 160 yards on the night to break Alley Broussard’s career school rushing record of 5,012 yards.

Monette did that in the first half … and more, finishing with 254 yards and two scores on 16 carries to easily take over the crown.

“My thinking was my team will win if I reach those yards required for the record,” Monette said. I knew if I was going to reach that, then my team had a great chance of winning. That’s how I approached it.”

Making the accomplishment even more special was Broussard being on the sidelines to congratulate Monette.

In fact, Broussard said he’s been aware of Monette’s pursuit for a long time, explaining that he ran into Monette and his father at a store prior to the season.

“Yes indeed I was pulling for him,” Broussard said. “I know how hard he works. He’s a good kid. I know his whole family – his father and his uncle. He’s going to Army, so he’s a smart kid. I was really pulling for him.”

Broussard made history in his career as well, carrying to the Rams to back-to-back state semifinals appearances for the first time since 1977 in 2001 and 2002.

It’s special for Broussard to see his former program achieve such great heights.

“It’s just amazing to talk about and brag about, knowing that my alma mater is winning state championships,” Broussard said. “It’s just a good feeling.”

Broussard’s presence made the night even better for Monette.

“It meant a lot to me especially since this is something I worked on for four years,” Monette said. “As a freshman walking on this campus, I said I wanted to do this. Now my mind is on winning a ring.”

As a former Wreckin’ Ram quarterback himself, Acadiana head coach Matt McCullough certainly appreciated the scene.

“It’s awesome,” McCullough said. “I really appreciated Alley coming out. He supported Dillan big time. He’s been knowing him for a while. That was an awesome thing.”

Monette broke loose for a 67-yard touchdown run to get the Rams going and then encored that with a 57-yard TD run two plays later.

McCullough was quite pleased Monette was able to break the record early on.

“Of course, Dillan wants to do well and wanted the record at some point, but he’s not worried about that,” McCullough said. “But there’s nobody more deserving. That kid has worked unbelievably hard. He’s the most focused kid I’ve ever been around. He’s locked in … the most humble kid.

“I’m glad he got it early for my sake, because if it was late, I wouldn’t want to keep him in the game to get the record, so I’m glad he got it early. For Dillan, he would have been fine either way. He just wants to win.”

Senior quarterback Keontae Williams added touchdown runs of 36 and 19 yards to the Rams’ rushing attack that finished with 507 yards.

“During the season, they didn’t want me to keep it as much so I can stay healthy for the playoffs,” Williams said. “So now that it’s here, we can’t hold anything back.

“We take care of our business. We’re technically sound. We’re not a big team, but we’re explosive. We do what we have to do throughout the week.”

Even the players can only smile when asked about the incredible offensive run the Rams have been on lately.

“I couldn’t have said that we were going to have this much progression, but we worked our butts off in practice and followed coach (Matt) McCullough and all of our coordinators, followed their schemes, and we just came out and played,” Monette said.

“I always believed that when you have the right mindset and you have guys on our team like we have. This is the year that it’s more of a brotherhood. This team is more bonded on a spiritual level. We want each other to succeed. We block for each other, everything. We want each other to succeed.”

Defensively, the Rams limited Walker to nine first downs and 154 total yards.

"Last year, we let Benton come out and scored a couple of touchdowns early," McCullough said. "We were playing an offense that just scored 63 points with one of the best receivers in the country, some good running backs and a three-year starter at quarterback.

"So your defense is already wants to come out and play better, so with that, they were locked in and had a great week of preparation. The staff did a good job. We shut down a really good offense tonight."