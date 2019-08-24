Editor's note: This is the 28th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Northside Vikings.
WHAT WE KNOW
Sometimes the difference between winning and losing can be as simple as who you play and when you play them.
In 2017, the Northside football team started the season 3-0 before losing its final seven games. A losing skid like that certainly isn’t ideal. But considering the Vikings play in one of the tougher Class 4A districts in the state — and wins have been tough to come by for this program in recent years — winning the first three games was an achievement in itself. It also seemed like a positive first step in John Simmons’ first year after going 1-9 in 2016.
But the Vikings schedule increased in difficulty in 2018 despite only one opponent changing. Glen Oaks, which Northside beat 42-0 in the 2017 season opener, was substituted for Lafayette Christian, the defending Division IV champions who eventually repeated. A shutout win one year turned into a shutout loss the next.
The Vikings’ Week 3 opponent, Lake Charles College Prep, ended up being one of the most improved teams in the state, going from 2-8 record in 2017 to 11-2 in 2018. Once again, a precious victory from the previous season flipped into a five-touchdown loss.
So on the surface, it would be easy to assume Northside regressed in Simmons’ second year at the helm, but the schedule alone made improving the win total challenging. Throw in youth, inexperience and a lack of depth — especially on defense — and the Vikings were facing an uphill climb before they ever step on the field.
But growth often isn’t linear, and Simmons certainly accepts that notion. With the big picture in mind, he and his staff pushed forward with their attempt to reignite a proud program. Simmons has been a part of the Vikings coach staff for two decades, so he’s seen Northside football at its best, including when the Vikings reached the state championship game in 2004 under Vincent DeRouen.
As usual, Northside has added plenty of new faces to the roster in the offseason, which requires an emphasis on teaching, but what Simmons likes is that “the bulk of our offense and defense has been coming out all summer.” Consistent participation in offseason, including weight lifting and 7-on-7s, is always critical to the development of any high school football team. The Vikings roster has hovered around 50 players, short of what Simmons would normally want but still manageable.
Northside only has nine seniors, including a few transfers, but his veterans have embraced leadership roles. “A lot better than last year,” Simmons said. He said his freshmen are growing up quickly, too, including his twin sons who are sophomore offensive linemen.
One of his sons, John Simmons III, received plenty of varsity snaps last year. He’ll be a part of a unit that includes a pair of three-year starters, senior center Devante Clostio and senior tackle Angelo Boudreaux.
The experience on the line should help with Dennis Harris' transition to quarterback. A running back a year ago, Harris is a highly intelligent player that makes up for his lack of height with physicality and elusiveness. He made the all-district second team as a return specialist last year.
Starting running back Takyrian “TK” Isadore is similar. Maybe not the tallest tailback, but he’s tough. Out wide, Dennis Harris presents a rangy weapon in the passing game, but Simmons is asking for more from him in 2019.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Plenty will be placed on Clostio and Boudreaux’s shoulders considering the three other starting linemen are sophomores. “The two seniors are very good. My three sophomores, we’ll find out,” Simmons said of his line. “They had a real good spring. But my thing is, I’m never satisfied.”
But the defense, like last year, possesses the most question marks. Among the Vikings’ bigger losses on defense is defensive linemen Kentrell Breaux, who made the all-district first team as a senior.
Cornerback Brandon Isaac, all-district honorable mention last year, is the Vikings top defensive returner. He has scholarship offers from a few small schools, Simmons said.
Free safety Mason Bruno is another key cog in the defense. His speed and versatility allow him to play multiple positions on the defense. “He has a Division I body,” Simmons said of Bruno. “All he has to do is put the talent together to go with the body.”
HOW WE SEE IT
Northside hasn’t made the playoffs since 2012 and hasn’t had a winning season since 2010, and that’s unlikely to change in the final year of the decade.
There are certainly a few winnable games, but the schedule, as a whole, is a little too challenging for significant improvement. Aside from the gauntlet that will be District 5-4A play, LCA and St. Martinville remain on the schedule. Those two teams alone combined to win 26 games last year. Even Opelousas, which snapped its own playoff drought last year, may have one of its best teams in quite some time.
Aside from the schedule, the Vikings’ continued lack of depth is troublesome. When a team is unable to go three-deep at certain positions — and the backups are freshmen — it’s difficult to have much confidence.
Still, the job Simmons and his staff have done is commendable. The longer he’s in charge, the more time he will have to mold the program in his image. Better days may be on the horizon.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Sept. 6: versus Southside
Northside’s three most winnable games coming during non-district play, but the most significant one is the season opener against Southside. It’s the Sharks’ first varsity game, so just from an experience perspective, the Vikings will have an inherent advantage. But Southside, which will compete in Class 5A, has a larger roster, so it will be interesting to see if its depth wins out.
In Week 3, Northside travels to Alexandria to play Peabody on Sept. 21. The Warhorses won just one game in 2018 and are moving up in class, so the Vikings appear to have a golden opportunity in that game. Two weeks later, Northside hosts Beau Chene, which went winless in 2010 and underwent a coaching change in the offseason. It serves as another great chance for the Vikings to get a victory.
COACHSPEAK
“We have to slow ourselves down as coaches sometimes, and we have to realize that we’re still teaching. For the better part of it, we’ve been doing that, but we’re getting adjusted also. So (fall camp) is a good time for us as coaches to get adjusted — good time for us to get adjusted with the kids, learn a lot of the kids that weren’t showing up for the summertime and get after it.” — John Simmons
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Dennis Harris, 5-8, 190, Sr.
Simmons said Harris’ transition to quarterback wasn’t an issue because of his intelligence. “The problem was, he was too smart for everybody else,” Simmons said. But the coach has seen Harris slowly start to accept coaching better, which is translated to him becoming a better leader. Simmons said the Vikings plan to cater the offense around his skill set. He’s as strong mentally as he is physically. In Northside’s win against Slaughter Community Charter last year, he returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown and scored on a reverse.
RB Takyrian Isadore, 5-8, 170, Sr.
Harris’ move to quarterback allows Northside to have two running backs in the backfield, which should open up the offense more and allow the Vikings to take advantage of mismatches. Isadore figures to play a huge role in Northside’s offensive plans. He was the starter entering last season before Harris’ emergence and has the toughness to be an every-down back. His work ethic is among the best on the team.
OT Angelo Boudreaux, 6-3, 315, Sr.
Simmons coaches the offensive line and refers to the linemen as his “babies,” so he certainly takes pride in the success of that unit. What will help the line in 2019 is experience — at least from two of the five linemen — and Boudreaux tops the list. A three-year starter, Boudreaux was an all-district honorable mention as a junior despite a knee injury limiting him. He has impressive size — he’s slimmed down some too — has improved significantly in the offseason. He’s quiet but coachable and fires off the line of scrimmage.
C Devante Clostio, 5-10, 225, Sr.
The other three-year starter on the offensive line, Clostio tore his ACL in Week 4 against St. Martinville, and he’s still fighting some soreness. But after sitting out the spring, he’s cleared to play. He’s shown flashes of his potential in practices, and once he gets in shape, Simmons said he’ll be an effective player. He’s another strong leader for a position group featuring three sophomores.
WR Kirk Dunn, 6-1, 190, Sr.
Simmons doesn’t want to see another decent season from Dunn. “I don’t need him to have a decent year,” Simmons said. “I need him to have an exceptional year.” He’s fast, strong and has terrific ball skills, but Simmons wants him to be more aggressive. He had a solid spring and loves to work, so the Vikings coach is hopeful he can have a breakout season.
Head coach: John Simmons
Record: 4-16
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 SOUTHSIDE
13 Lafayette Christian
21 Peabody
27 ST. MARTINVILLE
October
4 BEAU CHENE
11 Opelousas
18 Carencro*
25 ST. THOMAS MORE*
November
1 Westgate*
8 TEURLINGS*
* denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 IN REVIEW
Overall: 1-9
Lost LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN 55-0
Beat SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 24-14
Lost LAKE CHARLES COLLEGE PREP 47-12
Lost St. Martinville 48-6
Lost Avoyelles 66-26
Lost CARENCRO 49-8
Lost Rayne 48-26
Lost ST. THOMAS MORE 63-12
Lost Teurlings 38-8
Lost Westgate 47-0
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 1-9
2017: 3-7
2016: 1-9
2015: 3-7
2014: 4-7
Offense
WR Brandon Arnold (5-9, 175, Sr.)
WR Kirk Dunn (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
WR Ke'juan Breaux (5-7, 180, Jr.)
WR Terrick Stovall (5-11, 180, Sr.)
OT Angelo Boudreaux (6-3, 315, Sr.)*
OG John Simmons Jr. (6-0, 220, Soph.)
C Devante Clostio (5-10, 225, Sr.)*
OG John Simmons III (5-11, 190, Soph.)
OT Bryson Sam (5-8, 270, Soph.)
QB Dennis Harris (5-8, 190, Sr.)*
RB Takyrian Isadore (5-8, 170, Sr.)*
Defense
DL Blaine Etienne (5-11, 195, Jr.)
DL Denavin Lambert (5-9, 230, Jr.)
DL Trevian Breaux (5-10, 330, Jr.)
DL Jaylon Jones (6-1, 250, Jr.)
LB Brian Winters (5-9, 190, Jr.)*
LB Jamarion Alexander (5-10, 195, Jr.)
DB Jarod Allen (5-8, 175, Jr.)
DB Devonta Griffin (5-9, 200, Jr.)
DB Brandon Isaac (5-7, 165, Sr.)*
DB Robert Senegal (5-8, 175, Jr.)
DB Mason Bruno (6-1, 190, Sr.)*
* denotes returning starter