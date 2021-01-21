EUNICE — Former Acadiana High standout Hunter Tabb is among three LSU Eunice baseball players honored as preseason Junior College All-Americans.
Tabb hit .387 last season with 25 runs, three doubles, three homers and 18 RBIs in 21 games prior to the coronavirus shutdown. LSUE was ranked No. 1 nationally and 21-0 when the season ended.
The other two Bengals recognized were Jacob Hammond and Jack Merrifield.
Hammond was 3-0 with a 0.93 ERA with 36 strikeouts and a .176 batting average against. Merrifield led the nation with 32 RBIs, along with 13 stolen bases and 27 runs.
“These young men will be vital to our success both for their production on the field and their leadership,” LSU Eunice head coach Jeff Willis said. “They could have left for the four-year level but chose to stay here at LSUE and finish some of the goals they have set for themselves and this team.”