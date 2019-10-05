YOUNGSVILLE — The Catholic High of New Iberia Panthers took advantage of some early turnovers and used a punishing rushing attack to win their second straight district contest.
Catholic forced turnovers and blocked a punt en route to a 41-7 District 7-2A road win over the Ascension Episcopal Blue Gators on Friday night.
"We have some firepower on offense, so I thought we could move the ball, but I'm really proud of what we did on defense," Catholic High head coach Brent Indest said. "Really, except for one really poor decision at the end of the half, we shut these guys out, and they're a good team. With a quarterback (Cole Simon) like that, and a bunch of guys who can go get the ball, go catch the ball, and score a lot of points, I'm just super proud of the kids."
"I've been saying all week that whoever won the turnover battle was probably going to win the game," Ascension Episcopal coach Matt Desormeaux said. "You go down 21 points in five minutes, whatever it was; you can't play your offense, you can't play your defense, and your defense is on the field too long. Against a team as good as them, you just can't turn the ball over."
Catholic High got on the scoreboard first at the 5:08 mark of the first quarter when Trey Amos scored on an 11-yard touchdown run to give them a 7-0 lead.
The score was set up by a turnover - the first of the game - which CHNI took advantage of, only one play.
After a three-and-out, the Catholic High special teams blocked a punt, giving them the football at the Ascension Episcopal 28.
Two plays later, Amos tossed a 26-yard touchdown pass to KK Reno to widen their lead to 14-0 at the 3:31 mark of the opening quarter.
It didn't take long for Catholic get the football back with KK Long coming up with an interception, which set up another score.
One play after the interception, Amos scored his second rushing touchdown of the contest, this one from 36 yards away to extend their advantage to 21-0 at the 3:05 mark of the initial period.
The Panthers made it four touchdowns on as many possessions at the :10 mark of the first quarter when Reno crossed the goal line on a 35-yard touchdown run to make it 28-0.
Ascension Episcopal scored their first points of the game with :43 remaining in the second quarter, when Cole Simon connected with Anthony Quebedeaux with a 27-yard touchdown pass to trim the deficit to 28-7 - a lead that Catholic High would take with them into the halftime break.
Catholic, which took advantage of three Blue Gator turnovers, as well as a blocked punt, outgained AES, in terms of total yards 317-142, including a 243-38 advantage in rushing yards.
For the Panthers, Amos led the way in the first half, running for 79 yards and two touchdowns, to go along with 77 passing yards and another score, while Reno added two touchdowns of his own, including one rushing and one receiving.
There's so many things that he (Reno) can do," Indest said. "He can play quarterback, he can play defense, and he can run with the ball. The biggest problem is knowing when to rest him. His just so mentally strong, relative to the average sophomore. He's like senior out there for us."
For Ascension Episcopal, Simon threw for 104 yards and a score in the first half.
Catholic, as it did in the first half, scored the first points of the second half when Tray Henry scored on a 5-yard scoring run, giving them a 35-7 lead at the 10:14 mark of the third quarter.
CHNI put the game away at the 2:53 mark of the third quarter, when Henry scored on his second rushing touchdown of the night, this one on a 2-yard plunge, to make it 41-7.
That turned out to be more than enough, as the Panthers went on to the district triumph.
Catholic, which rushed for 400 yards as a team, was paced by Henry, who finished with 184 rushing yards, along with two touchdowns, on 22 carries, while Amos and Reno combined for another 186 yards and three scores on the ground.
In a losing cause for the Blue Gators, Simon finished with over 200 yards of total offense.
"From Sunday through Thursday, we had a really great week of preparation,"Indest said. "We brought pressure, we had a lot of built-in things that we let our kids call on the field, and everything just seemed to work, and I can't say enough about the job our defense did."
With the victory, CHNI improved to 2-3, after a brutal opening three-week schedule, which included losses the Vermilion Catholic, Breaux Bridge, and Barbe, while improving to 2-0 in district play.
"Nobody's fired-up to go 0-3, but when you line up against the folks we lined up against, it makes games like this easier," Indest said. "Ascension has a good team, but there is no doubt playing the schedule we played helped prepare us for this game."
"Our guys have always responded well to adversity, and I don't expect anything different this go-round," Desormeaux said. "I expect my guys to get ready to get back to work and get ready to play next week."