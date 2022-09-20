This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Class 5A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Karr (10) 3-0 126 2
2. Destrehan (1) 3-0 120 3
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-1 101 4
4. Zachary 2-1 93 1
5. Acadiana 2-1 80 6
6. Ruston 2-1 67 7
7. Captain Shreve 3-0 58 8
8. St. Augustine 3-0 53 NR
9. Byrd 3-0 50 10
10. Brother Martin 2-1 44 5
Others receiving votes: Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1.
Class 4A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Westgate (9) 3-0 130 1
2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0 121 2
3. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 120 3
4. Neville 2-1 89 5
5. Warren Easton 1-2 76 4
6. Northwood-Shreveport 2-1 69 6
7. De La Salle 3-0 66 9
8. Lutcher 2-1 58 7
9. Leesville 3-0 53 8
10. Belle Chasse 3-0 24 NR
(tie) North DeSoto 3-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 12, West Feliciana 12, Huntington 8, Cecilia 1.
Class 3A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. E.D. White (9) 3-0 130 4
2. Union Parish (1) 2-1 113 1
3. University (1) 1-2 104 2
4. Church Point 3-0 95 6
5. Sterlington 1-2 79 3
6. Amite 2-1 67 8
7. Madison Prep 1-2 58 5
8. Abbeville 2-1 48 10
9. St. James 2-1 45 NR
10. Lake Charles Prep 1-2 34 6
Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 21, Iowa 17, St. Martinville 14, Bogalusa 3.
Class 2A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Many (12) 3-0 132 1
2. Newman 3-0 121 3
3. Notre Dame 3-0 103 4
4. St. Charles Catholic 2-1 93 2
5. North Caddo 3-0 87 5
6. Oak Grove 2-1 82 6
7. Dunham 2-1 57 8
8. Calvary Baptist 1-2 53 7
9. Mangham 2-1 47 9
10. Avoyelles 2-1 36 10
Others receiving votes: Episcopal-BR 25, Rosepine 13, General Trass 6, Welsh 3, Loreauville 2, Grand Lake 1.
Class 1A
School Rec Pts Prv
1. Ouachita Christian (10) 3-0 131 1
2. Homer (1) 2-1 117 2
3. Southern Lab 1-1 106 3
4. Kentwood 3-0 99 4
5. Logansport 2-1 95 5
6. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 76 6
7. Haynesville 3-0 67 7
8. Ascension Catholic 3-0 54 8
9. St. Frederick 2-1 39 9
10. Riverside Academy 2-1 34 10
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 29, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 11, Opelousas Catholic 4, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Martin’s 3.