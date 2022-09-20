BR.karrscotlandville.091022_009_MJ.JPG

Edna Karr head coach Brice Brown questions a call in the first quarter on Friday, September 9, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MICHAEL JOHNSON

This week's Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football poll. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Karr (10) 3-0 126 2

2. Destrehan (1) 3-0 120 3

3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-1 101 4

4. Zachary 2-1 93 1

5. Acadiana 2-1 80 6

6. Ruston 2-1 67 7

7. Captain Shreve 3-0 58 8

8. St. Augustine 3-0 53 NR

9. Byrd 3-0 50 10

10. Brother Martin 2-1 44 5

Others receiving votes: Rummel 19, John Curtis 14, Parkway 11, Jesuit 10, West Monroe 7, Carencro 4, Southside 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Westgate (9) 3-0 130 1

2. Lafayette Christian (1) 3-0 121 2

3. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 120 3

4. Neville 2-1 89 5

5. Warren Easton 1-2 76 4

6. Northwood-Shreveport 2-1 69 6

7. De La Salle 3-0 66 9

8. Lutcher 2-1 58 7

9. Leesville 3-0 53 8

10. Belle Chasse 3-0 24 NR

(tie) North DeSoto 3-0 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Teurlings Catholic 12, West Feliciana 12, Huntington 8, Cecilia 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. E.D. White (9) 3-0 130 4

2. Union Parish (1) 2-1 113 1

3. University (1) 1-2 104 2

4. Church Point 3-0 95 6

5. Sterlington 1-2 79 3

6. Amite 2-1 67 8

7. Madison Prep 1-2 58 5

8. Abbeville 2-1 48 10

9. St. James 2-1 45 NR

10. Lake Charles Prep 1-2 34 6

Others receiving votes: John F. Kennedy 24, Parkview Baptist 21, Iowa 17, St. Martinville 14, Bogalusa 3.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Many (12) 3-0 132 1

2. Newman 3-0 121 3

3. Notre Dame 3-0 103 4

4. St. Charles Catholic 2-1 93 2

5. North Caddo 3-0 87 5

6. Oak Grove 2-1 82 6

7. Dunham 2-1 57 8

8. Calvary Baptist 1-2 53 7

9. Mangham 2-1 47 9

10. Avoyelles 2-1 36 10

Others receiving votes: Episcopal-BR 25, Rosepine 13, General Trass 6, Welsh 3, Loreauville 2, Grand Lake 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Ouachita Christian (10) 3-0 131 1

2. Homer (1) 2-1 117 2

3. Southern Lab 1-1 106 3

4. Kentwood 3-0 99 4

5. Logansport 2-1 95 5

6. Vermilion Catholic 3-0 76 6

7. Haynesville 3-0 67 7

8. Ascension Catholic 3-0 54 8

9. St. Frederick 2-1 39 9

10. Riverside Academy 2-1 34 10

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook Academy 29, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 11, Opelousas Catholic 4, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Martin’s 3.

View comments