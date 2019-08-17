Editor's note: This is the 20th in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next are the Teurlings Catholic Rebels.
WHAT WE KNOW
Teurlings Catholic coach Dane Charpentier is known for his dry sense of humor, but there was little reason for the Rebels’ third-year coach to joke when asked about the 2018 season. A 4-7 record is not a laughing matter on 139 Teurlings Dr.
Four of Teurlings’ seven losses came by two touchdowns or less, all of which were on the road. Even during their 19-point playoff loss to Parkview Baptist, the Rebels led by two scores before the game slipped away in the second half.
Why did Teurlings struggle to finish games? Lack of attention to detail and inability to execute in the second half were the main culprits, Charpentier said. Conditioning wasn’t an issue, however. If anything, the coach is most proud of his kids’ effort throughout the year in spite of all the close losses.
Because of that, Charpentier looked inward first. As the head coach, he said he has to shoulder blame and examine every aspect of his program. Improving practice sessions have become a focus. Last year, “practice became monotonous for the kids,” Charpentier said, and poor work habits developed. That translates to the execution problems on the field.
The good news is Charpentier notices a sense of urgency from his players, especially his 25-man senior class. Among those seniors is quarterback Sammy LeBlanc, one of six total returning starters.
Charpentier admits LeBlanc “got thrown to the wolves last year” after going 8-0 as a junior varsity quarterback, but the talent and potential were evident. He’s now stronger, faster and anticipating throws better, Charpentier said. LeBlanc will have a security blanket in tight end Noah Fontenot, who emerged late last season, and a jitterbug at running back in Larkin Spring.
The quarterbacks of defense, linebackers Bradley Boudreaux and R.J. Tripp, are also seniors. In Boudreaux and Tripp, Charpentier has a pair of athletic defenders who lead by example. Van Doan, a fast and quick outside linebacker, is another name to know on the Rebels’ defense.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
It’s impossible for the Rebels to replace all-state offensive tackle Thomas Perry, an LSU signee. Linemen that possess elite size and athleticism don’t come around often.
So Teurlings will fill the gaps left by Perry and three other starters with an inexperienced crop of linemen. It’s a group Charpentier loves, however.
Senior center Christian Foti, the lone returning starter on the offensive line, will be key to the development of a unit that could start as many as three juniors. At one of the tackle spots, Perry’s shoes will be filled by Joshia Barber. The junior has gotten stronger and, at 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, has plenty of room to grow.
Charpentier is also excited about another talented but unproven group -- the receiving corps.
The coach acknowledges his young wide receivers weren’t quite ready last year, but they’ve matured in the offseason. In the group of wideouts, he has “fast-twitch athletes” that are capable of stretching the field, like senior Peyton Hebert and junior Devin Chavis. Connor Macip, a UNO baseball commitment, is a possession-type receiver at 6-foot-4. It’s clear Charpentier has some depth in that position group.
Defensively, the biggest question mark is the defensive back. It’s all new bunch, which Charpentier said isn’t abnormal, but the key for that position group will be staying healthy. The secondary has been hampered by injuries in the past. That unit is deeper, however, as offensive players like Hebert and Connor Kleinpeter will likely be a part of the cornerback rotation.
HOW WE SEE IT
Since Sonny Charpentier’s inaugural season in 1995, the Rebels have finished with a losing record only twice.
The first came in 1998. Teurlings went 5-6 overall that year, sneaking into the Class 2A playoffs as wildcard but losing in the first round. The following year, the Rebels posted a 11-3 overall record that included a trip to the Class 3A semifinals, where they lost 10-7 on the road to Edna Karr.
The next came in 2009. Teurlings went 4-6 that season and missed the playoffs entirely, but the Rebels rebounded by going 10-4 in 2010 with another semifinals berth. Unfortunately for Teurlings, it ran into Karr once again, losing 32-0.
Will history be on Sonny’s son side? If it is, at least the Rebels won’t have to tangle with the Cougars, a non-select Class 4A power, in the Division II playoffs. But Dane certainly isn’t thinking about the semifinals just yet. He’s focused on identifying and fixing the problems from last year.
A strong leadership core amongst his seniors should aid Charpentier’s efforts, and there’s certainly talent on both sides of the ball to, at the very least, improve the win-loss record.
After facing Class 5A powers Rummel and Catholic-Baton Rouge the last two years, Charpentier said the non-district schedule is more traditional to what the Rebels are used to having, but it’s far from easy.
A season opener against a talented Comeaux team is no cakewalk, and rivalry games against Notre Dame and Breaux Bridge await before district play. The league is now known as 5-4A, but it’s still one of the tougher 4A districts in the state. A non-district game against Class 3A-bound St. Martinville, which went undefeated in the regular season last year, is slated for Nov. 1.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 11: versus Carencro
Teurlings’ biggest game is, and will always be, the annual clash with crosstown rival St. Thomas More. But the Cougars, on top of being one of the steadiest programs in the area, are riding an incredible wave of talent.
Because of that, it appears the rest of District 5-4A will be fighting for second place, and the Rebels’ home against against Carencro will go a long way in determining the league’s runner-up.
Teurlings’ 41-34 loss to the Bears last year in the regular season finale was emblematic of their year, as the Rebels were often unable to finish games. Carencro’s implementation of the veer under offensive coordinator Gavin Peters also makes them difficult to prepare for.
The October meeting with the Bears is part of a brutal four-game stretch for Teurlings. Games against Notre Dame and Breaux Bridge precede it, and the matchup with STM follows.
COACHSPEAK
“Any time you have a losing record, you’ve got to look at yourself first, and so I’m definitely doing some things personally different this year. You look in the mirror first and try to figure out what you can do better. We’re trying to streamline and improve every process that we have. When you have a season like that, you look at everything, and you don’t make any excuses for why things went the way they did. I think you have to be an honest person about what needs to be improved and what needs to change.” -- Dane Charpentier
NOTABLE NAMES
QB Sammy LeBlanc, 6-1, 175, Sr.
His coach jokes that “he’s still skinny,” but LeBlanc has certainly packed on muscle in the offseason. His added strength and speed, coupled with the experience he received last year as a first-time starter, should be a huge boost. Charpentier said the senior signal caller is more decisive and getting rid of the ball quicker, which will be key with four new starters on the offensive line. Now in his third year in the system, LeBlanc and his coach are “speaking the same language and seeing the same things,” Charpentier said.
RB Larkin Spring, 5-8, 170, Jr.
Spring played primarily junior varsity football last year due to the veteran-nature of the Rebels’ varsity backfield, but Charpentier calls him a “spark plug” that’s “tough as nails.” He’s built well for his size and excels at making defenders miss in the open field. He’s a threat in the receiving game, too. “He’s the type of running back that you want,” Charpentier said.
TE Noah Fontenot, 6-2, 210, Sr.
Fontenot was thrown to the fire when the Rebels had a couple of injuries at tight end, and he found his niche in the offense quickly. In the regular season finale against Carencro, Chapentier said he recorded 10 catches. So he certainly has a natural trust and chemistry with LeBlanc. That’s important considering the rest of the Rebels’ receiving corps, though deep and talented, is unproven to this point.
LB R.J. Tripp, 6-0, 210, Sr.
Tripp played defensive end as a junior, earning all-district second-team honors, but he’s far too valuable to the Rebels’ defense to be contained to one side of the field. So Teurlings has moved him to inside linebacker, where he’ll team up with Bradley Boudreaux to form one of the better defensive tandems in the area. Charpentier said he’s adjusted well to his new position and has natural leadership abilities. On top of that, he’s a superb athlete who won’t miss many tackles.
LB Bradley Boudreaux, 6-0, 200, Sr.
The other half of the Rebels’ promising linebacker tandem, Boudreaux played weakside linebacker as a junior and made the all-district second team. Like Tripp, Boudreaux’s physique is evidence of his work in the weight room. Although Tripp and Boudreaux are the clear leaders of the defense, Charpentier is excited about the Rebels third linebacker, Van Doan. The coach calls the outside linebacker “a well-kept secret.”
Head coach: Dane Charpentier
Record: 29-18, 11-12 at Teurlings
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 COMEAUX
13 Hannan
20 Opelousas
27 NOTRE DAME
October
4 Breaux Bridge
11 CARENCRO*
18 St. Thomas More*
25 WESTGATE*
November
1 St. Martinville
8 Northside*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Overall: 4-7
Beat BREAUX BRIDGE 30-7
Beat LaGrange 29-12
Lost Notre Dame 28-14
Lost Rummel 42-31
Lost CATHOLIC-BR 34-14
Beat RAYNE 40-14
Lost St. Thomas More 56-7
Lost Westgate 42-28
Beat NORTHSIDE 38-8
Lost Carencro 41-34
Playoffs
Lost Parkview Baptist 35-16
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 4-7
2017: 7-5
2016: 7-4
2015: 9-4
2014: 9-2
Key losses: OT Thomas Perry, RB Landon Trosclair, LB Garrett Russo, DT Myles Santiago.
Base offense: Spread
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Connor Macip (6-4, 200, Sr.)
WR Devin Chavis (5-11, 185, Jr.)
WR Peyton Hebert (5-10, 170, Sr.)
TE Noah Fontenot (6-2, 210, Sr.)*
OT Josiah Barber (6-6, 235, Jr.)
OG David Comeaux (5-10, 250, Sr.)
C Christian Foti (6-0, 270, Sr.)*
OG Kane Chisholm (6-0, 245, Jr.)
OT Andrew Clavier (6-2, 215, Sr.)
QB Sammy LeBlanc (6-1, 175, Sr.)*
RB Larkin Spring (5-8, 170, Jr.)
Defense
DE Giles Gerami (5-11, 195, Sr.)
DT Christian Boutte (5-11, 235, Sr.)*
DT Grant Poole (5-10, 200, Sr.)
DE David Bernard (5-11, 205, Sr.)
LB Bradley Boudreaux (6-0, 200, Sr.)*
LB R.J. Tripp (6-0, 210, Sr.)*
LB Van Doan (5-9, 180, Sr.)
CB Paxton Martin (6-0, 170, Sr.)
CB Tylen Butler (5-11, 170, Sr.)
SS Vaughn Romero (6-0, 195, Sr.)
FS Jackson Andrepont (6-0, 185, Jr.)
*--denotes returning starter