In sports, especially in football, there’s a clear difference between depth and quality depth. Catholic-New Iberia football coach Brent Indest would be the first to tell you.
In reality, you need both — enough reserves to spell your starters and backups capable of handing the starter’s duties seamlessly.
Considering significantly cooler temperatures in south Louisiana probably aren’t in store for at least another month, teams who can put more players on the field have an advantage. But numbers won’t do a coach much good if there’s a huge dropoff in play, perhaps because of inexperience, when a starter is out.
“In the past, we’ve had those backups that you felt like we’re still really good players,” said Indest, who has led his team to the Division III finals the past two years. “When you’re lacking in that, it makes it tough.”
Quality depth is critical in all facets, but it often gets overlooked on special teams. It’s an area the 0-2 Panthers, a 2A school that often has a handful of two-way players anyway, have struggled during a difficult nondistrict schedule.
“We’ve had injuries this year that seem to be clustered in certain positions, which really puts you in a bind,” Indest said. “Mainly it’s skill positions. Everybody likes to talk about our skill guys — we’ve got three pretty good skill guys — but after that we really run short at defensive back, running back and receiver positions. It really makes it difficult when it’s hot.”
Indest said he has to put his best athletes on special teams because, by nature, covering kicks and punts require the most running. Often times, Indest said, players burn more energy on coverage units than they do at their normal positions.
That’s where the quality depth comes in — athletic backups who know their assignments. If you’re thin at the skill positions because of injuries, special teams can become a weakness.
“You’ve got to ask yourself in certain situations, ‘Do you play younger guys, more inexperienced guys?’ Indest said. “In the first two weeks, we’ve given up some major things on special teams because we’ve had younger guys on special teams that didn’t get it done when they needed to. It’s kind of one of deals. You’re kind of damned if you do, damned if you don’t. You just have to make a decision and go with it.”
Even a 5A school like Comeaux has had to confront this problem. Spartans coach Doug Dotson has plenty of talent, but he’s short on numbers for a school his size. A lack of depth, especially on special teams, hurt them in a season-opening loss to Teurlings Catholic. Comeaux led 14-0 in an eventual 35-20 loss.
Dotson said his coaching staff challenged some of their underclassmen and backups to take on additional special team duties in Week 2 against Cecilia.
“We’ve always traditionally played our best players on special teams, but we’ve (usually) got enough of them to where you can kind of spread it around,” Dotson said. “But when you don’t have the numbers, that’s probably the first thing to suffer.
“That what happened Week 1 against Teurlings. We looked and we had players that were on every single special team plus starting defense or offense. So we’ve kind of fixed that. We’ve had some guys step up that maybe aren’t a starter but are in a backup role. We’ve gotten them on a few more special teams to kind of give us a rest.”
Teurlings coach Dane Charpentier is similar to Indest and Dotson in that he wants his starters on the field on special teams, but cross-training skill players at different positions allows the Rebels to substitute more when it’s hottest early in the season.
“Our starters are our starters for a reason. "It’s because they’re our best players,” Charpentier said. “But if your best player’s tongue is on the ground and he can’t run no more, he’s not your best player anymore. We talk about it all the time in staff meetings: How do you know when to substitute? You got to figure how big of a talent gap is there between the backup and the starter. Because that determines how tired you’re going to let the starter get.
“I think sometimes people get caught up, because their starter is a lot better than his backup, they just leave the starter out there and never really teach the backup how to play. Especially Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3, at some point in the game, I promise you that backup is better than the starter.”