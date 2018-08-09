NEW ORLEANS – Gauthier Amedee’s magic number for reaching the American Legion Baseball World Series remains at four, but the Wombats’ margin for error now has been reduced to zero.
Right-hander Austin King’s impressive three-hit shutout, coupled with four double plays the Wombats hit into, proved to be Gauthier Amedee’s undoing in a 2-0 loss to Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 in a winner’s bracket game of the Mid-South Regional played Thursday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.
East Ascension-based Gauthier Amedee (37-6) now must win four elimination games to advance to the World Series for a fourth time and first since 2013.
Elimination game No. 1 for the Louisiana champions comes at 10 a.m. Thursday against Louisiana runner-up Retif Oil & Fuel. The Wombats defeated Retif, 9-1, in the championship game of the state tournament and own a 3-1 record against the Jesuit-based program.
“You’d like to go out and win every (game), but we faced a good quality arm,’’ said center fielder Zane Zuppehar, who is scheduled to start on the mound against Retif. “And we still had our chances and kind of (double-played) our way out of it. You can’t win with three hits. But we’re not done. It takes two to knock you out of the tournament.’’
King (5-3) struck out two and walked two while being buoyed by double plays in the first, second, fourth and sixth innings to best Gauthier Amedee starter Jack Merrifield (2-1). The lanky King entered with a 3.12 ERA.
Tupelo (31-4) collected seven hits in defeating Gauthier Amedee for the second time this summer and winning its ninth straight outing overall to advance into the final winner’s bracket game of the double-elimination tournament now scheduled for Friday afternoon.
Seeking their first World Series appearance since 2011, the 49ers face the winner of Thursday’s late game between Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 and Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5.
Starting time for the first game of Friday’s triple-header was advanced two and a half hours to 10 a.m. by Mid-South officials attempting to beat weather delays that have affected the tournament’s first two days. The second and third games of the tripleheader will follow 35 minutes following the conclusion of the preceding game.
Zuppehar, catcher Reed Babin and first baseman Layton Lee collected Gauthier Amedee’s three singles off of King.
The Wombats wasted a golden scoring opportunity in the first when second baseman Brayden Caskey was caught in a run down between third and home following a ground out by Merrifield.
Tupelo shortstop Coleton Ausbern ended another threat in the fourth when he robbed Merrifield of a hit behind second base by stabbing the grounder and then backhanding a toss to second baseman Ray Sandroni to start a 6-4-3 double play.
“We didn’t play bad,’’ GA coach Marty Luquet said. “We hit into four double plays and a couple of them were fabulous. Their guy did a great job of spotting the ball and stayed on top of the count and he got four double plays. Our philosophy is to be aggressive at the plate and they played off of it.’’
Gauthier Amedee is no stranger to the challenge it faces.
The Wombats won five straight games to win the Independence Day Classic in Columbia, Tenn., at the beginning of July after losing their opener in a stellar field that included two other Mid-South Regional participants in Tupelo and Columbia Post 19. Tupelo defeated Gauthier Amedee, 4-3, in the Independence Day Classic.
“We came here to win five,’’ Luquet said. “Nobody said you’ve got to win five in a row. We know we can win. When they tell you, you can’t play anymore, then you can’t play. Until then it’s not over.
“Everything is in front of us. Now it’s up to us to go get it. The best team won today. But there’s still tomorrow.’’
RETIF OIL & FUEL 1, SALINA, KAN. 0: Right-hander Andrew Cashman pitched a one-hit shutout for 6 1/3 innings and left fielder Sean Seghers singled home second baseman Matt Alexander in the second inning to help the host team and Louisiana runner-ups avoid elimination.
Cashman (5-1) struck out four and walked one before reaching American Legion baseball’s 105-pitch maximum. Fellow right-hander Brenden Berggren relieved after Cashman hit a batter on his final pitch and retired the final two batters on a ground out and infield flyout.
Jesuit-based Retif (23-8-1) advanced to a second straight elimination game scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday against Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee, a 2-0 loser to Tupelo Post 49.
Kansas champion Salina Post 62 (35-4) exited the tournament 0-2 after qualifying for the regional for the first time since 2007. The Falcons’ lone hit was a one-out single by right fielder Ben Driver, the No. 9 batter.
COLUMBIA, TENN. 9, CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. 8: Third baseman McCall scored on a wild pitch and center fielder Dillan Saunders followed with a sacrifice fly to score left fielder Matthew Joslin with what proved to be the decisive run in a two-run fifth inning to keep the Tennessee state champions alive with an elimination game victory.
Columbia Post 19 (25-7-3) broke a 7-7 tie in the inning after allowing five five runs in the top half of the frame. Columbia in collecting 14 hits advanced into a second straight elimination game to face the winner between the loser of Thursday’s winner’s bracket pairing between Bryant, Ark., Post 298 and Jefferson City Post 5.
Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau (31-13) exited its first regional appearance since 1994 at 0-2.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
MID-SOUTH REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
(Aug. 8-12 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium)
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Game 1: Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49 49ers 7, Tennessee champion Columbia Post 19 0
Game 2: Arkansas champion Bryant Post 298 Black Sox 8, Kansas champion Salina Post 62 3
Game 3: Louisiana champion Gauthier Amedee 2, Missouri runner-up Cape Girardeau Post 63 0
Game 4: Missouri champion Jefferson City Post 5 2, Louisiana runner-up Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1
Thursday, Aug. 9
Game 5: Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 9, Cape Girardeau, Mo., Post 63 8 (Cape Girardeau, 31-13, eliminated)
Game 6: Retif Oil & Fuel (Jesuit) 1, Salina, Kan., Post 62 0 (Salina, 35-4, eliminated)
Game 7: Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 2, Gauthier Amedee (East Ascension) 0
Game 8: Bryant, Ark., Post 298 (44-9) vs. Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5 (25-9), 30 minutes following conclusion of Game 7.
Friday, Aug. 10
Game 9: Game 6 winner (Jesuit) Retif Oil & Fuel (23-8-1) vs. Game 7 loser (East Ascension) Gauthier Amedee (37-6), 10 a.m.
Game 10: Columbia, Tenn., Post 19 (25-7) vs. Game 8 loser, Bryant, Ark., Post 298 or Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5, 35 minutes following conclusion Game 9.
Game 11: Game 7 winner Tupelo, Miss., Post 49 (31-4) vs. Game 8 winner, Bryant, Ark., Post 298 or Jefferson City, Mo., Post 5, 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 11.
Saturday, Aug. 11
Game 12*: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 10 a.m.
Game 13*: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 12.
Sunday, Aug. 12
Game 14**: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 15**: Fifteen games will be necessary if Game 11 winner loses Game 13 or Game 12 winner wins Game 14. First pitch is 35 minutes following conclusion of Game 14.
Note: *Pairings for Games 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye into Game 14.
AMERICAN LEGION WORLD SERIES
Aug. 16-21 at Keeter Stadium, Shelby N.C.