The Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams found themselves in the win column after back-to-back losses by dominating the Sulphur Golden Tors 45-10 Friday night.
Losses to Lafayette Christian Academy at home and Catholic High School in Baton Rouge were tough pills to swallow for the Rams.
“We had to get better at some things,” Rams head coach Matt McCullough said. “First thing is preparation and that starts with me and I thought we prepared much better this week.”
The Rams offense had an outstanding night running the football Friday as they scored five rushing touchdowns. The Rams ran the ball for a total of 283 rushing yards. Rams junior running back Kevan Williams led all rushers with three touchdowns and 101 yards on 13 carries Friday night. One of Williams’ touchdowns was a 50-yard run in the third quarter.
“I thought we did a better job of running the (run) option and hitting passes when we needed to,” McCullough said. “We got some running backs that are really good too.”
Rams freshman running back Russell Babineaux carried the ball four times for 36 yards averaging - 9 yards a carry. Babineaux also returned a kick for a touchdown.
“He’s (Babineaux) a tremendous athlete,” McCullough said. “He’s only a freshman but he has the skill set to be a receiver and the back field, He’s a really good football player and a smart kid.”
Rams sophomore quarterback Ayden Trahan only threw the ball five times Friday and completed three of them as well as an interception at the end of the second quarter. Two of the three completed passes were caught by Rams senior tight end Samuel Kee for 62 yards which averages for 31 yards a catch.
The first was a screen pass that went for a 1st down. Which set the Rams up in the red zone for a score on the next play.
Defensively for the Rams it was no different as the dominance continued on that side of the ball. After allowing a field goal on the first drive the Rams shut the Tors down.
The Rams allowed the Tors first score of the game with a minute and 39 seconds left in the game. The Rams defense only allowed 207 yards of total offense, forced a fumble and had a defensive touchdown.
Senior linebacker Larry Lewis stood out on defense having one sack and a 48-yard scoop and score early in the third quarter for the Rams.
“He’s (Lewis) one of our defensive leaders,” McCullough said. “He’s going to have to play well every night and prepare well every week. He played a really good football game and I thought we played well on defense all around.”
Rams senior safety Jerimiah Brown and junior linebacker Jaylon Lawrence led the team with four tackles each. Brown also had a sack in Friday’s game which was the Rams second along with Lewis’.
The Rams face off against the Southside Sharks on their home field next Friday, while the Tors get set to play the Lafayette Mighty Lions on their home field as well.