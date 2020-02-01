The key for the Lafayette Christian boys basketball team against Opelousas in the second matchup of the inaugural Bring Back the Top 28 Classic at the Cajundome was simply slowing the game down.
As Knights coach Errol Rogers explained, the Tigers are a transition-oriented team. Any team that likes to run is trying to create easy scoring opportunities, but turnovers are common.
So Rogers told his team to be unfazed if the Tigers come out firing. During its seven-game winning streak entering Saturday’s contest, including beating defending 4A champion Breaux Bridge twice, Opelousas was averaging 69.1 points per game.
The first half of the first quarter played out much like Rogers expected. The Tigers (16-8) grabbed a quick 11-5 lead, but the Knights (19-9) did as Rogers instructed: “Stay relaxed, stay the course and do what we do.”
The Knights closed the period on a 12-4 run to take a 17-15 lead heading into the second quarter. In the second period, LCA outscored the Tigers 13-2.
From there, Opelousas never got closer than two possessions, as the Knights rolled to a 55-46 win.
“Once we got up,” Rogers said, “we were able to control the flow of the game.”
LCA was led by the tandem of B.J. Francis and and Victor Dupre, who each scored 17 points. The duo combined to score 15 of the Knights’ 17 points in the first quarter. Francis nailed three 3-pointers in the first half.
“B.J. got us started. He got us rolling,” Rogers said. “Then Vic kind of just came in and said, ‘I’m going to finish everything up.’ But I think one of the biggest things — and everybody played (well) — was my point guard play from Braylon Richard. He did a great job making great decisions — getting the ball to B.J., getting the ball to Vic, to Elijah (Pete) and Jerquin Edwards.
"Logan Gabriel came in the first half and rebounded well, and I think he scored four points.”
But the team defense in the second quarter was emblematic of the game for LCA, currently ranked third in Division III.
“It was the best defensive game we’ve played all year long,” Rogers said. “We defended them really well. They beat Breaux Bridge twice this year. I felt like, coming into the game, if we could defend them, limit our turnovers and limit their transition points, we could beat them. That’s what we did.”
MADISON PREP 61, SOUTHSIDE 30: In terms of pedigree, the Madison Prep and Southside boys basketball programs are on the opposite ends of the spectrum.
The Chargers, currently No. 3 in Class 3A, have won six state championships in four different classifications over the past seven years. The Sharks, on the other hand, are playing meaningful varsity basketball games for the first time ever during the 2019-20 school year.
In the final game of the Bring Back the Top 28 Classic, which was hosted by Southside at the Cajundome, the difference in experience was on full display.
Madison Prep used a balanced scoring attack to beat Southside 61-30, improving to 20-6 on the year. The Sharks fell to 9-19.
Deziel Perkins and Percy Daniels, who each notched 12 points, led the Chargers, but eight other Madison Prep players scored. Perkins recorded 10 of his 12 points in the first quarter, as Madison Prep raced out to a 18-4 lead. Southside’s Devin Monette poured in a team-high 13 points.
Although unafraid to play teams of the Chargers’ caliber, Southside coach Brad Boyd said his main objective in scheduling Madison Prep was to bring another elite team to the event. Boyd’s goal is to expand the event to four or even five games in the future with as many high-quality matchups as possible. He was thrilled with the fan turnout for the first year.
“We had close to 2,000 people here tonight,” Boyd said. “Everything went smooth. … That’s why these sponsors got behind this because it was all about the kids. You have to come up with a lot of money to rent the facility and get it done, but those sponsors were so generous. It was for the kids to set this up.”